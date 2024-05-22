Gegard Mousasi threatens “legal action” against PFL over not getting fights

By Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is threatening to sue the PFL.

Gegard Mousasi

Mousasi has not fought since the PFL has bought Bellator and he has voiced his frustration because of that. Mousasi is not the only Bellator fighter to complain about not getting fights, as Douglas Lima and Cris Cyborg have had the same complaints.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Mousasi says he and his team are talking about legal action against the PFL as they are violating his contract.

“Well they said the amount they want to cut me is so much that it is better for me to look somewhere else, do something else. At this moment, listen if someone don’t want me, I’m like f**k it, I go. The team around me, f**k it, we sue them. If it was up to me, I would just go, but I don’t know we will see. But, the team around me is not that happy, I think it is going to be legal action. They don’t even want to pick up their phone and just talk to us. It’s not even funny anymore, it’s the worst organization so far. I’ve fought [for] a lot of organizations, this is the worst one,” Mousasi said.

Gegard Mousasi is clearly not happy with the PFL as he called it the worst organization he’s been part of. Whether or not him threatening legal action will change anything is uncertain, but Mousasi is hoping to fight soon.

Mousasi hasn’t fought since May of 2023 when he suffered a decision loss to Fabian Edwards, and before that dropped a decision to Johnny Eblen to lose his middleweight title.

Mousasi is 49-9-2 as a pro and has fought for the UFC, Bellator, Pride, Dream, and Strikeforce among others. He’s also the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion and he holds notable wins over Lyoto Machida, Douglas Lima, Rory MacDonald, Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, Jacare Souza, Dan Henderson, and Mark Hunt among others.

