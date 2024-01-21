Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame

Frankie Edgar Gets His Flowers

Many current and past UFC fighters, including fellow legends, have taken to X to react to the news of Edgar’s major career accomplishment.

FRANKIE!!! My guy @FrankieEdgar! Congratulations bruddah 🤙🏽 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) January 21, 2024

“FRANKIE!!! My guy @FrankieEdgar! Congratulations bruddah.”

“Helluva career,@FrankieEdgar. Congrats on your #UFCHOF induction!”

Big shoutout to @FrankieEdgar on his induction into the @ufc HOF ! Well deserved ! Always someone I looked up to in the way he fought and how he carried himself as a man outside of the octagon ! East coast Legend! 👊👊👍👍 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) January 21, 2024

“Big shoutout to @FrankieEdgar on his induction into the @ufc HOF ! Well deserved ! Always someone I looked up to in the way he fought and how he carried himself as a man outside of the octagon ! East coast Legend!”

Big respect to such a fan favorite @FrankieEdgar #legend — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024

“Big respect to such a fan favorite @FrankieEdgar #legend.”

Your favorite fighters favorite fighter .. a legend …the answer!r!!! First fight I ever went to was Frankie’s ❤️❤️ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

“Your favorite fighters favorite fighter .. a legend …the answer!r!!! First fight I ever went to was Frankie’s.”

Congratulations to @FrankieEdgar on your induction into the @ufc HOF….no one ever deserved it more!!! — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 21, 2024

“Congratulations to @FrankieEdgar on your induction into the @ufc HOF….no one ever deserved it more!!!”

“Well deserved!”

Congratulations to my brother @FrankieEdgar on the @ufc HOF ! 👊🏽👏🏼🙌🏼 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

“Congratulations to my brother @FrankieEdgar on the @ufc HOF !”

Frankie you a legend congratulations champ. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 21, 2024

“Frankie you a legend congratulations champ.”

“Well deserved champ! @FrankieEdgar.”

Happy to see Frankie being inducted into the Hall of Fame! 🙏🏽 So well deserved. 🙌🏽 #UFC297 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) January 21, 2024

“Happy to see Frankie being inducted into the Hall of Fame! So well deserved. #UFC297.”

“Congrats on the @ufc ‘Hall of Fame’ brother!!! @FrankieEdgar.”

Now, we await to see who will join Edgar in this year’s UFC Hall of Fame. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates.