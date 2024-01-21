Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame

By Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Frankie Edgar has gotten his due after it was announced that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Frankie Edgar

Following the first main card fight of UFC 297, Jon Anik spoke to the crowd and those watching at home to introduce a video package revealing Edgar’s induction. He will be joining the 2024 class during International Fight Week this summer.

“The Answer” was inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and he received a standing ovation and hugs all around. Edgar has also received plenty of love online after his induction was announced.

Frankie Edgar Gets His Flowers

Many current and past UFC fighters, including fellow legends, have taken to X to react to the news of Edgar’s major career accomplishment.

“FRANKIE!!! My guy @FrankieEdgar! Congratulations bruddah.”

“Helluva career,@FrankieEdgar. Congrats on your #UFCHOF induction!”

“Big shoutout to @FrankieEdgar on his induction into the @ufc HOF ! Well deserved ! Always someone I looked up to in the way he fought and how he carried himself as a man outside of the octagon ! East coast Legend!”

“Big respect to such a fan favorite @FrankieEdgar #legend.”

“Your favorite fighters favorite fighter .. a legend …the answer!r!!! First fight I ever went to was Frankie’s.”

“Congratulations to @FrankieEdgar on your induction into the @ufc HOF….no one ever deserved it more!!!”

“Well deserved!”

“Congratulations to my brother @FrankieEdgar on the @ufc HOF !”

“Frankie you a legend congratulations champ.”

“Well deserved champ! @FrankieEdgar.”

“Happy to see Frankie being inducted into the Hall of Fame! So well deserved. #UFC297.”

“Congrats on the @ufc ‘Hall of Fame’ brother!!! @FrankieEdgar.”

Now, we await to see who will join Edgar in this year’s UFC Hall of Fame. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates.

