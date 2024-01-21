Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame
Frankie Edgar has gotten his due after it was announced that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
Following the first main card fight of UFC 297, Jon Anik spoke to the crowd and those watching at home to introduce a video package revealing Edgar’s induction. He will be joining the 2024 class during International Fight Week this summer.
“The Answer” was inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and he received a standing ovation and hugs all around. Edgar has also received plenty of love online after his induction was announced.
Frankie Edgar Gets His Flowers
Many current and past UFC fighters, including fellow legends, have taken to X to react to the news of Edgar’s major career accomplishment.
FRANKIE!!! My guy @FrankieEdgar! Congratulations bruddah 🤙🏽
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) January 21, 2024
Helluva career, @FrankieEdgar 👏
Congrats on your #UFCHOF induction! pic.twitter.com/9Jdo1QzekE
— UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024
Big shoutout to @FrankieEdgar on his induction into the @ufc HOF ! Well deserved ! Always someone I looked up to in the way he fought and how he carried himself as a man outside of the octagon ! East coast Legend! 👊👊👍👍
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) January 21, 2024
Big respect to such a fan favorite @FrankieEdgar #legend
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024
Your favorite fighters favorite fighter .. a legend …the answer!r!!! First fight I ever went to was Frankie’s ❤️❤️
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024
Congratulations to @FrankieEdgar on your induction into the @ufc HOF….no one ever deserved it more!!!
— Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 21, 2024
Well deserved! https://t.co/emFaYU0tdf
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 21, 2024
Congratulations to my brother @FrankieEdgar on the @ufc HOF ! 👊🏽👏🏼🙌🏼
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024
Frankie you a legend congratulations champ.
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 21, 2024
Well deserved champ! @FrankieEdgar
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 21, 2024
Happy to see Frankie being inducted into the Hall of Fame! 🙏🏽 So well deserved. 🙌🏽 #UFC297
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) January 21, 2024
Congrats on the @ufc “Hall of Fame” brother!!! 🏆 @FrankieEdgar
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 21, 2024
Now, we await to see who will join Edgar in this year’s UFC Hall of Fame. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates.
