Michael Bisping wants to see Nick and Nate Diaz inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame: “How could we forget about those people?”

Michael Bisping Wants Nick & Nate Diaz In UFC Hall of Fame

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping answered the question of whether or not the Diaz brothers should have a place in the UFC Hall of Fame. For “The Count,” the answer is easy (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Do these guys deserve to be in the Hall of Fame? My God, of course,” Bisping said. “Without a shadow of a doubt. Without question. I say both of them.”

The former UFC Middleweight Champion took it step further, saying the Diaz brothers have cemented their legacies for generations to come.

“When 20, 30, 40, 50 years pass, 100 years from now, they deserve to be remembered,” Bisping said. “They stand out as two of the most aggressive, game, always ready, always came prepared, always came in shape, dangerous in all areas, great striking, amazing submissions, and just a massive following. How could we forget about those people? If I get (a Hall of Fame trophy), Nick and Nate Diaz certainly deserve one of them.”

Rumors have swirled of a comeback for Nick Diaz. As for Nate Diaz, he is currently active in combat sports. His most recent outing was a boxing match against Jake Paul. Time will tell what’s next for the Stockton natives.