Mike Malott issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297

By Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC fighter Mike Malott has issued a statement following his dramatic loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297.

Last night at UFC 297, Mike Malott seemed to be on his way to a comprehensive decision win over Neil Magny. However, in the final minute or so of the fight, everything changed. Malott began to fatigue massively, opening the door for Magny to pounce and eventually finish Malott via TKO. It was a crazy end to the contest, and it ensured that male Canadian fighters went winless in Toronto.

Malott, 32, will now go back to the drawing board in an attempt to figure out what exactly went wrong in there. In a recent post on social media, a clearly devastated Malott addressed his fans as his road to redemption begins.

Malott’s response

“Hey guys, I’m alright. I tried my best, I’m really sorry. I hope I’m gonna make you guys proud. I’m a little disappointed. I felt really good this camp, no excuses man, I felt really good. I felt good in the fight, I just wasn’t good enough tonight. I’m gonna have to make some improvements, but I’m so so touched by all the support I’ve gotten by all the fans. It really means a lot to me. I love you guys. I wanna do my country proud. Thank you to my friends and family, my team, sponsors, and everybody who has supported me. I’ll be back, I’ll make you guys proud again. Thank you.”

From here, it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments Mike makes in training in order to get back on track.

What are your thoughts on the performance of Mike Malott last night? Who do you think would be a reasonable matchup for him when he eventually makes his return to the Octagon? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

