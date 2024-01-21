Mike Malott issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297

Malott’s response

“Hey guys, I’m alright. I tried my best, I’m really sorry. I hope I’m gonna make you guys proud. I’m a little disappointed. I felt really good this camp, no excuses man, I felt really good. I felt good in the fight, I just wasn’t good enough tonight. I’m gonna have to make some improvements, but I’m so so touched by all the support I’ve gotten by all the fans. It really means a lot to me. I love you guys. I wanna do my country proud. Thank you to my friends and family, my team, sponsors, and everybody who has supported me. I’ll be back, I’ll make you guys proud again. Thank you.”

From here, it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments Mike makes in training in order to get back on track.

