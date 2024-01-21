Dricus Du Plessis responds to “see you soon” comment from Khamzat Chimaev: “Who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

By Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Newly-minted UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is not impressed by Khamzat Chimaev teasing a UFC 300 showdown for the 185-pound gold.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Du Plessis has now become a target after capturing the UFC Middleweight Championship from Sean Strickland at UFC 297. It was a hard-fought split decision win for “DDP,” who is now hoping to settle his feud with Israel Adesanya. “Izzy,” who is on hiatus, responded to Du Plessis’ post-fight callout on his Instagram Stories with a thumbs up.

But what about Khamzat Chimaev?

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS REACTS AFTER KHAMZAT CHIMAEV CLAIMS HE WILL BE FIGHTING THE WINNER OF THE UFC 297 MAIN EVENT: “THAT MAKES ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE”

Dricus Du Plessis Scoffs At Khamzat Chimaev, Wants Izzy Next

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dricus Du Plessis said that he only wants to fight rightful contenders, and he feels a showdown with Adesanya makes sense.

“Yeah, listen, I wanna do what is expected because, do I want double champ status? Absolutely, but I’m willing to earn that,” Du Plessis said. “If there’s contenders that make sense, I don’t wanna fight contenders that doesn’t make sense. Fighting Israel Adesanya makes sense, fighting guys that deserve the title shot makes sense. I don’t wanna be Israel Adesanya that fought Sean Strickland. Yeah, Strickland won that fight, but they should’ve never fought, in my opinion.”

Du Plessis would then respond to Chimaev’s “see you soon” tweet and brushed it off.

“Yeah, but he said that to Jon Jones,” Du Plessis said. “I mean, who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he should know the status of Israel Adesanya in the coming week. If Adesanya’s thumbs up reaction to “DDP’s” callout is any indication, he might just be ready to step back inside the Octagon.

We’ll keep you posted with the latest updates on Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, and Khamzat Chimaev.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Frankie Edgar

Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024
Neil Magny, Mike Malott, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

Mike Malott issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC fighter Mike Malott has issued a statement following his dramatic loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results
Dana White

Dana White takes aim at Movsar Evloev’s UFC 297 win over Arnold Allen: “The least fun fight anybody’s ever seen”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has taken aim at Movsar Evloev’s unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 297.

Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis says callout of Israel Adesanya is nothing personal: “UFC 300 sounds amazing”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made it clear that there’s nothing personal behind his callout of Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya responds to callout from UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis: “This arc in my story was written long ago”

Chris Taylor - January 21, 2024

Israel Adesanya has responded after being called out by newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC, MMA

Sean Strickland issues statement following UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis: "I thought we got the job done"

Jeffrey Walter - January 21, 2024
Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC, June
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor is not fighting in June: "When Conor's ready to fight, you know we'll announce it"

Jeffrey Walter - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has refuted Conor McGregor’s recent announcement that he will be fighting on June 29th.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White reacts to the UFC 297 main event, says he scored the fight 3-2 for Sean Strickland

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his thoughts on tonight’s UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, Bonus, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 297 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland take home 'FOTN'

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

The Octagon returned to Toronto for tonight’s UFC 297 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis challenging Sean Strickland.