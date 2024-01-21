Dricus Du Plessis responds to “see you soon” comment from Khamzat Chimaev: “Who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

Dricus Du Plessis Scoffs At Khamzat Chimaev, Wants Izzy Next

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dricus Du Plessis said that he only wants to fight rightful contenders, and he feels a showdown with Adesanya makes sense.

“Yeah, listen, I wanna do what is expected because, do I want double champ status? Absolutely, but I’m willing to earn that,” Du Plessis said. “If there’s contenders that make sense, I don’t wanna fight contenders that doesn’t make sense. Fighting Israel Adesanya makes sense, fighting guys that deserve the title shot makes sense. I don’t wanna be Israel Adesanya that fought Sean Strickland. Yeah, Strickland won that fight, but they should’ve never fought, in my opinion.”

Du Plessis would then respond to Chimaev’s “see you soon” tweet and brushed it off.

“Yeah, but he said that to Jon Jones,” Du Plessis said. “I mean, who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he should know the status of Israel Adesanya in the coming week. If Adesanya’s thumbs up reaction to “DDP’s” callout is any indication, he might just be ready to step back inside the Octagon.

We’ll keep you posted with the latest updates on Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, and Khamzat Chimaev.