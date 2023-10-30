Mike Tyson doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou’s loss to Tyson Fury was a robbery: “Everyone knew the outcome!”

Mike Tyson doesn’t necessarily believe that Francis Ngannou was robbed in his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

‘The Predator’ made his boxing debut over the weekend against ‘The Gypsy King’ in Saudi Arabia. For his part, Francis Ngannou entered the matchup a massive underdog, despite his all-star corner, including Mike Tyson, Eric Nicksick, and Dewey Cooper. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury was a 14-to-1 favorite for the bout.

However, Francis Ngannou had much more success than oddsmakers expected. The PFL star scored a third-round knockdown and nearly won the lineal boxing heavyweight title on the cards. Unfortunately for the former UFC champion and Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury retained his title by split decision.

Following the bout, many, including Francis Ngannou, have taken to social media to say he was robbed. However, Mike Tyson doesn’t view his boxing match with Tyson Fury in the same way. In an interview with MMAJunkie immediately following the announced result, ‘Iron Mike’ dropped a bit of wisdom.

“How’d you score it!?” – Mike Tyson jokingly shouted back at a reporter, who asked him how he scored Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “Alright… No, no, it wasn’t a robbery, because everyone knew the outcome!”

While a bit of a cryptic statement, Mike Tyson’s post-fight post on social media made it clear what he thought. On Instagram, ‘Iron Mike’ referred to Francis Ngannou as the “true champion of the evening”. While Tyson Fury walked away with the win, the boxing legend believes that everyone knew ‘The Predator’ was the real victor.

That being said, Mike Tyson is far from the only one to believe that Francis Ngannou deserved the nod over Tyson Fury. Following their boxing match on Saturday, Eddie Hearn, Logan Paul, Demetrious Johnson, and more stated that the PFL star deserved the win.

What do you make of these comments from Mike Tyson? Do you believe Ngannou deserved the decision win over Fury?