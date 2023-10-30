Francis Ngannou opens as betting underdog in potential rematch against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder favored to be next opponent
Francis Ngannou would be the betting underdog once again if he rematches Tyson Fury.
Ngannou was a massive underdog against Fury, as the Brit was an above -1000 favorite. Many expected Fury to cruise to a win given it was Ngannou’s boxing debut. However, the fight was much closer as Ngannou even dropped Fury, and when the final bell rang, people were split on who won.
Ultimately, it was Tyson Fury who edged out a split decision win over Francis Ngannou to remain undefeated. Now, after the fight, BetOnline.ag released odds for a potential rematch between the two.
Fury vs. Ngannou 2 Odds:
Tyson Fury -400
Francis Ngannou +300
In a potential rematch, Tyson Fury is still a sizeable favorite, but the odds have been cut in half, showing that Francis Ngannou got the respect of the oddsmakers on Saturday. At the current price, you would need to bet $400 to win $100 if you like Fury to get the win, but if you like Ngannou, a $100 bet would net you $300 if he pulled off the upset.
Not only were odds released for a potential rematch between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but they also released odds on who would be the former UFC heavyweight champion’s next opponent.
Francis Ngannou’s next opponent odds
Deontay Wilder +200
Tyson Fury +300
Anthony Joshua +400
Zhilei Zhang +700
Oleksandr Usyk +800
Dillian Whyte +1000
Derek Chisora +1100
Deontay Wilder being the favorite to box Francis Ngannou does make some sense. Wilder is currently without an opponent and Ngannou has mentioned him as a potential opponent in the past. Both are known for their insane KO power, while both have dropped Fury but also lost to him as well.
As of right now, when and who Francis Ngannou will fight again is still to be seen. But, there’s no question Ngannou surprised a lot of people in the boxing world with his performance against Fury on Saturday.
