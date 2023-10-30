Francis Ngannou opens as betting underdog in potential rematch against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder favored to be next opponent

Francis Ngannou would be the betting underdog once again if he rematches Tyson Fury.

Ngannou was a massive underdog against Fury, as the Brit was an above -1000 favorite. Many expected Fury to cruise to a win given it was Ngannou’s boxing debut. However, the fight was much closer as Ngannou even dropped Fury, and when the final bell rang, people were split on who won.

Ultimately, it was Tyson Fury who edged out a split decision win over Francis Ngannou to remain undefeated. Now, after the fight, BetOnline.ag released odds for a potential rematch between the two.

Fury vs. Ngannou 2 Odds:

Tyson Fury -400

Francis Ngannou +300

In a potential rematch, Tyson Fury is still a sizeable favorite, but the odds have been cut in half, showing that Francis Ngannou got the respect of the oddsmakers on Saturday. At the current price, you would need to bet $400 to win $100 if you like Fury to get the win, but if you like Ngannou, a $100 bet would net you $300 if he pulled off the upset.

Not only were odds released for a potential rematch between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but they also released odds on who would be the former UFC heavyweight champion’s next opponent.