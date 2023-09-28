John Fury reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “embarrassing” open workout with Mike Tyson: “He ain’t got a prayer”

John Fury is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ’embarrassing’ open workout with Mike Tyson.

It will be former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut against heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury on Saturday, October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the bout, Ngannou appeared alongside his trainer, boxing legend Mike Tyson, this past Tuesday in Las Vegas where an open workout in the ring was held with assistant trainer, Dewey Coope (see that here).

Well, John Fury, Tyson’s father, isn’t impressed with the publicity stunt or the apparent poor form and slow speed of Francis Ngannou which took place only days ago during the open workout.

On Instagram, the elder Fury shared the following commentary:

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout. I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh. Because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout.”

Continuing John Fury said (h/t MMAFighting):

“But you know what? It’s got to be kidology, that. It’s got to be full-on games. Because if that’s what (Francis Ngannou) has got — well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing. If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout. It’s a disgrace.”

Tyson Fury, at 35, has a boxing record of 33 wins and 0 losses (24 of those wins via knockout). The two-time heavyweight boxing world champion has but one blemish on his record, which came against Deontay Wilder back in 2018 when the match was scored a draw. The rematch featured Fury knocking out Wilder 2020.

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA), the former UFC heavyweight title holder, will be making his professional boxing debut this coming October.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ngannou vs Fury? Do you believe that ‘The Predator’ can hand ‘The Gypsy King’ his first loss in the ring?

