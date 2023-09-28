John Fury reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “embarrassing” open workout with Mike Tyson: “He ain’t got a prayer”

By Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

John Fury is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ’embarrassing’ open workout with Mike Tyson.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

It will be former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut against heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury on Saturday, October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the bout, Ngannou appeared alongside his trainer, boxing legend Mike Tyson, this past Tuesday in Las Vegas where an open workout in the ring was held with assistant trainer, Dewey Coope (see that here).

Well, John Fury, Tyson’s father, isn’t impressed with the publicity stunt or the apparent poor form and slow speed of Francis Ngannou which took place only days ago during the open workout.

On Instagram, the elder Fury shared the following commentary:

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout. I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh. Because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout.”

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Continuing John Fury said (h/t MMAFighting):

“But you know what? It’s got to be kidology, that. It’s got to be full-on games. Because if that’s what (Francis Ngannou) has got — well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing. If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout. It’s a disgrace.”

Tyson Fury, at 35, has a boxing record of 33 wins and 0 losses (24 of those wins via knockout). The two-time heavyweight boxing world champion has but one blemish on his record, which came against Deontay Wilder back in 2018 when the match was scored a draw. The rematch featured Fury knocking out Wilder 2020.

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA), the former UFC heavyweight title holder, will be making his professional boxing debut this coming October.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ngannou vs Fury? Do you believe that ‘The Predator’ can hand ‘The Gypsy King’ his first loss in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Nate Diaz, Logan Paul, Boxing, Jake Paul

Logan Paul reveals that Nate Diaz turned down an offer to face him in the WWE: “Where’s the hesitation?”

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023
Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones is part of the system he was trying to fight against in the promotion.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vows to "slaughter" Dillon Danis in the boxing ring or the courtroom

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Logan Paul is ready to beat Dillon Danis, whether it’s in the boxing ring or the courtroom.

Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul confirms VADA drug testing for Dillon Danis boxing match: "My physique is because of my hard work"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

There will be drug testing for Logan Paul’s boxing match with Dillon Danis.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

WATCH | Francis Ngannou hits the pads with Mike Tyson at open workout ahead of Tyson Fury bout

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023
Alex Pereira and Dillon Danis
Boxing News

Alex Pereira discusses training with Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight: "Pick up a lot of stuff"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is helping Dillon Danis train for Logan Paul.

Dana White, UFC, UFC Fight Island 3
Dana White

CEO Dana White uses choice words for Showtime: “Time that “s***** product gets off the air”

Zain Bando - September 26, 2023

Dana White, UFC CEO, is not fond of Showtime Boxing despite having done business collectively ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis hints at pulling out of Logan Paul boxing match: "I'm over this s*it"

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

It appears that Logan Paul’s boxing match with Dillon Danis might not happen after all.

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou reveals stunning proclamation about proposed UFC contract: “And I’m like, ‘C’mon, man’”

Zain Bando - September 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, revealed the stunning truth that led him to getting stripped of his title and ousted from the promotion earlier this year.