Dana White fires back at “weasel” Stephen Espinoza: “For this clown to talk about levels is hilarious”

By Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has fired back at Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza.

Dana White and Stephen Espinoza

After reports came out that Showtime Boxing would be ending after 2024, White admitted he was quite glad to see it go off the air. The UFC boss and Showtime’s Espinoza haven’t seen eye-to-eye in recent years, so White was thrilled to hear the news.

Following White’s comments, Stephen Espinoza spoke at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo press conference and responded to the UFC boss.

“Not all combat sports is the same. No disrespect to anyone, but there are levels to this. This event will generate a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $20 million. Our third $20 million+ gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective – the UFC has never done a $20 million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April,” Stephen Espinoza said.

To no surprise, it didn’t take long for Dana White to take aim at Stephen Espinoza and he did not hold back in his comments about the Showtime boxing head.

“That’s exactly the type of response I would expect from that weasel Espinoza. That scumbag has absolutely nothing to do with the success of Canelo, Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford. Those guys are mega stars and they are the ones responsible for driving the gates in their fights. For him to even try and take any credit at all shows you what an arrogant, delusional POS (piece of s**t) that guy is.

“For this guy to talk about ‘levels’ is hilarious. The production of the fights on Showtime is an embarrassment and I have been saying that FOREVER. He is a little guy with a big yap and is a complete phony. I’m not at all surprised this is the end for them. It should have come way sooner. Sorry to see you go, Weasel. Enjoy your retirement,” Dana White wrote.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples' life expectancy was 21”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023
Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Former champion Jamahal Hill shares his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones is part of the system he was trying to fight against in the promotion.

Dana White and Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the cage at UFC Vegas 79: “There’s no muzzles here”

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White had no problem with Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the Octagon after UFC Vegas 79.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza unloads on Dana White following UFC CEO's recent comments: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023
Brendan Schaub and Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Brendan Schaub reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett booking: "Finally, Tony gets a winnable fight"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

UFC analyst Brendan Schaub is happy with the announcement of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson explains why he took Shavkat Rakhmonov fight after previously not being interested in it

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson surprised many when he revealed on social media that he had accepted a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque
UFC

Teammates Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque share conversation to discuss fighting one another at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque are teammates and will be fighting one another at UFC 296.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch: “Why are we making this a WWE sport?”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is weighing in on the rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch.