Dana White fires back at “weasel” Stephen Espinoza: “For this clown to talk about levels is hilarious”

UFC CEO Dana White has fired back at Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza.

After reports came out that Showtime Boxing would be ending after 2024, White admitted he was quite glad to see it go off the air. The UFC boss and Showtime’s Espinoza haven’t seen eye-to-eye in recent years, so White was thrilled to hear the news.

Following White’s comments, Stephen Espinoza spoke at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo press conference and responded to the UFC boss.

“Not all combat sports is the same. No disrespect to anyone, but there are levels to this. This event will generate a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $20 million. Our third $20 million+ gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective – the UFC has never done a $20 million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April,” Stephen Espinoza said.

To no surprise, it didn’t take long for Dana White to take aim at Stephen Espinoza and he did not hold back in his comments about the Showtime boxing head.

UFC CEO Dana White responds to the claims made by Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza 😅 #UFC #Showtime pic.twitter.com/JuK6sawZAn — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 28, 2023

“That’s exactly the type of response I would expect from that weasel Espinoza. That scumbag has absolutely nothing to do with the success of Canelo, Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford. Those guys are mega stars and they are the ones responsible for driving the gates in their fights. For him to even try and take any credit at all shows you what an arrogant, delusional POS (piece of s**t) that guy is.

“For this guy to talk about ‘levels’ is hilarious. The production of the fights on Showtime is an embarrassment and I have been saying that FOREVER. He is a little guy with a big yap and is a complete phony. I’m not at all surprised this is the end for them. It should have come way sooner. Sorry to see you go, Weasel. Enjoy your retirement,” Dana White wrote.