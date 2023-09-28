Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

In the main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. In the eyes of many, this could well serve as a retirement bout for both men, given where they are at in their respective careers. Either way, though, it’s one hell of a main event, and it’s a contest that many have been wanting to see for quite some time.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC PLANS TO PROVE THAT HE DESERVES TO BE “THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP” AT UFC 295 AGAINST JON JONES

Jones captured the belt by submitting Ciryl Gane, whereas Stipe Miocic hasn’t been seen since he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou two and a half years ago.

During a recent media scrum, Ngannou gave his thoughts on how he believes this match-up will play out.