Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295
Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.
In the main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. In the eyes of many, this could well serve as a retirement bout for both men, given where they are at in their respective careers. Either way, though, it’s one hell of a main event, and it’s a contest that many have been wanting to see for quite some time.
Jones captured the belt by submitting Ciryl Gane, whereas Stipe Miocic hasn’t been seen since he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou two and a half years ago.
During a recent media scrum, Ngannou gave his thoughts on how he believes this match-up will play out.
Ngannou looks at Jones vs Miocic
“I put 50-50 on that fight,” Ngannou said. “I fought Stipe twice, and I know Stipe is pretty good. I know he doesn’t look like it, but I know how tough he is, I know how good he is. I know very well.”
“I don’t feel like I need, I feel like I want,” Ngannou said on fighting Jones. “I want – it’s not a need.”
Francis Ngannou has bigger things to worry about right now than Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. For those who don’t know, he’ll be taking on Tyson Fury in a crossover boxing match next month.
As for the two UFC 295 main eventers, we can’t imagine they’ll give too much thought to Francis’ prediction.
