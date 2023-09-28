Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples’ life expectancy was 21”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to recent criticism over his open relationship.

In terms of star power, Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts right now. He has worked his way up through the ranks of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and now, he’s the king of the bantamweight. As such, he’s under a microscope on a far more consistent basis, which has led to many questions regarding his personal life.

In the last few weeks, O’Malley has spoken quite candidly about his open relationship with his wife. This led to a lot of complaints online from fans and fellow fighters alike who didn’t agree with his lifestyle.

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Suga’ decided to try and clear the air.