Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples’ life expectancy was 21”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to recent criticism over his open relationship.
In terms of star power, Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts right now. He has worked his way up through the ranks of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and now, he’s the king of the bantamweight. As such, he’s under a microscope on a far more consistent basis, which has led to many questions regarding his personal life.
In the last few weeks, O’Malley has spoken quite candidly about his open relationship with his wife. This led to a lot of complaints online from fans and fellow fighters alike who didn’t agree with his lifestyle.
In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Suga’ decided to try and clear the air.
O’Malley defends his relationship
“I want to work with Danny, that’s why we have certain boundaries and things that can and cannot be done,” O’Malley said. “Because I want it to work…we’re good, for now. Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples’ life expectancy was 21 years old, it was so f***ing low, it was rare. So you were only married for a few years. Now, you have people that are married for 40, 50, 60 years.”
Quotes via MMA News
It’s natural for people to have different views on this. Either way, though, as long as O’Malley and his partner are happy with the situation, then it doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks.
What do you believe is going to be next for Sean O’Malley in the UFC? Do you feel like he will still be champion by the end of 2024? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Sean O'Malley UFC