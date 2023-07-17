Jake Paul reveals $10 million dollar offer to Nate Diaz for future PFL fight: “Offer is still there”

Jake Paul is still willing to fight Nate Diaz in the PFL cage after their August boxing match.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. That was the first loss of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career thus far. Following the defeat, Jake Paul signaled his next fight would be a rematch with ‘TNT’, but quickly changed course.

Instead, the YouTuber will face Nate Diaz in August on DAZN pay-per-view. Nearly a month out from the contest, Jake Paul is a heavy betting favorite against the former UFC superstar. However, if he wins in August, he’s willing to turn right around and face Nate Diaz in the cage.

On Twitter, Jake Paul revealed that he previously offered Nate Diaz $10 million dollars to fight him in the PFL. While forgotten over the last six months, the YouTuber signed with the company in January. While Jake Paul hasn’t yet stepped foot in the cage, he has recently been seen training with the likes of UFC middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU TAKES SHOT AT DANA WHITE OVER GIMIK FIGHT PROMOTIONS: “SAME THING HE WAS TRYING TO DO”

For all the clowns saying “why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage.” I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan. #PaulDiaz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 17, 2023

Nonetheless, the YouTuber-turned-boxer seems confident enough to face Nate Diaz in his MMA debut. While the Stockton slugger is interested in boxing at the moment, he’s never shut the door on a return to the cage. In fact, he showed interest in a potential UFC return after a submission win over Tony Ferguson last September.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger now has a massive offer for a fight in the PFL. While Nate Diaz has never shown interest in the company, they have had multiple high-profile signings recently, including Francis Ngannou.

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the PFL cage?