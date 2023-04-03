PFL’s Loren Mack confirms Jake Paul will “absolutely” make MMA debut in 2023: “He’s gonna really develop into a superstar in the sport”

Fear not, PFL’s Jake Paul is still set for his MMA debut this year.
‘The Problem Child’ made headlines in January when he signed with the PFL. At the time, there was little known beyond that Paul would both work and fight for the company. The YouTuber also stated that the deal wouldn’t interfere with his boxing career.
In February, the YouTuber suffered the first loss of his aforementioned boxing career to Tommy Fury. The defeat was a sizeable upset, and Paul signaled following the loss that he would use their rematch clause to fight once again. The pair were later linked to a targeted rematch date of July. As of now, the rematch hasn’t been confirmed.
While Jake Paul’s next fight isn’t yet known, it will almost definitely be in the boxing ring. However, according to PFL’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Loren Mack, the YouTuber is still on track for his MMA debut. The executive discussed Paul’s future in a recent interview with MMA Mania.
There, Mack stated Paul is already in training, and on track to fight in the cage in 2023. He also opined that the YouTuber has what it takes to be a superstar in the sport, and given his numbers in the boxing ring, it’s hard to argue with him.
Loren Mack discusses Jake Paul’s PFL future
“Jake Paul is absolutely going to fight in 2023,” Loren Mack said. “I mean, that’s, that’s been the plan all along. I know, he’s in the gym, and he’s training, taking it very seriously. So expect to see him in the PFL cage in 2023, and it’s going to be MMA. He’s very serious about MMA, and he’s an incredible athlete. I think he’s gonna really develop into a superstar in the sport.” (h/t MMA Mania)
He continued, “We’re keeping our eyes open [for opponents] for sure. You know, nothing concrete as of yet, but we’re definitely on the look and had a few initial discussions. If you know Jake, he will want a big name for his debut. He puts his money where his mouth is.”