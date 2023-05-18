search

Francis Ngannou responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “We should be able to go without bad blood”

By Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

In the mind of Francis Ngannou, his move from the UFC to PFL is nothing personal, just business.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White

Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion from March 2021 to early 2023. “The Predator” and the UFC parted ways back in January. This was after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Since that time, Jon Jones has become the UFC titleholder at heavyweight, while Ngannou recently announced he has put pen to paper with PFL.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU NAMES THE BOXER HE PLANS TO FACE BEFORE MAKING HIS PFL DEBUT

Francis Ngannou Says It’s Just Business

Once Ngannou’s time with his former promoter came to an end, UFC President Dana White told media members that he felt Ngannou wanted to make a lot of money without having to face stiff competition. During an interview with MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour,” Ngannou said he’s unsure why the UFC boss is throwing shade when this was simply a business matter.

“I think the person to answer that question best is Dana White,” Ngannou said. “Listen, we have a long relationship. I respect that, I respect what the UFC has done for me. I appreciate them, I moved forward with my life, I had a contract, I fulfilled the contract, we couldn’t agree on another one. Then I went on my [own]. We should be able to go [our own ways] without bad blood.

“I don’t have anything personal. I’m just doing business. I’m obligated to do what is good for me, and I’m sorry if what is good for me is bad for somebody. As long as I don’t personally hurt you, I’m just doing what is good for me. The rest, I don’t care. Why should I be upset? Everything has worked out very well for me, so I’m good.”

Francis Ngannou isn’t expected to compete in the PFL cage until mid-2024. “The Predator” does plan to have a boxing match later this year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

