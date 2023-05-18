search

Former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion says Francis Ngannou is an “ignorant wanker” for thinking he can compete with boxing’s top heavyweights

By Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

A former world boxing champion has put newly-signed PFL fighter Francis Ngannou on blast for thinking he can box.

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou has made headlines after ending his free agency period. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion inked a deal with PFL. He will serve as the Chairman of PFL Africa, receive equity in the company, and will be allowed to have boxing matches outside the organization.

Billy Joe Saunders Goes Off On Francis Ngannou

“The Predator” has long desired boxing matches with the likes of world-class pugilists Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua. Former two-division WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders has taken exception to Ngannou’s aspirations. The former world titleholder took to his Instagram Stories to blast Ngannou for thinking he can enter his world.

“Ignorant wanker won’t last three fights in boxing with any heavyweight that [knows how] to box,” Saunders said.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU EXPLAINS WHY PFL DEBUT ISN’T SLATED UNTIL 2024

Billy Joe Saunders hasn’t been seen in action since Canelo Alvarez fractured his orbital bone back in 2021. It was the biggest bout in Saunders’ pro boxing career, but he fell short when he was forced to retire in the corner before round nine could begin. Boxing fans have wondered if the brash 168-pounder will ever return to the ring.

As for Ngannou, he isn’t likely to take Saunders’ words to heart, if he even sees the comment. That’s because he already seemingly has top boxing stars interested in fighting him for a significant payday. One of those boxers is former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder. Earlier this year, “The Bronze Bomber” told ‘Trill Boxing Talk’ that not only would he like to box Ngannou, he’d also like to return the favor and meet him in an MMA bout.

“You come to my (sport), I’ll come to yours,” Wilder said. “You come to my house, I’ll come to yours. I’m a true warrior. I’m serious about that, too. I wanna do something different since everybody doing this crossover between combat sports.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Billy Joe Saunders Francis Ngannou

