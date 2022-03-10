Tai Tuivasa wants to have a crack at former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has confirmed that he’d be interested in a fight against former champion Stipe Miocic.

When it comes to the recent history of both men, the trajectory of Tai Tuivasa has been pretty different to that of Stipe Miocic. Tuivasa is currently riding a five-fight win streak, all of which came via TKO/KO, with the latest being a scintillating knockout success over KO king Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.

In contrast, Miocic hasn’t been in the Octagon since being knocked out cold by Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. The loss, which came in the main event last March, saw Stipe drop his belt to “The Predator”.

After recent rumours suggested the two men could be matched up together, Tuivasa used an appearance on The MMA Hour to confirm that he wants the fight.

“I just think that that’s the fight,” Tuivasa said. “He’s in front of me, yeah? I think that’s who I’d like to fight. I was asked who I’d like to fight and I think that’s who I’d like to fight because he’s been around, he’s older, and I don’t think he’ll have many more left. I’d like to have a crack at him before he goes.”

“I’m up there now,” Tuivasa said. “If I was No. 11, I wouldn’t be a d***head and go, ‘Oh, Stipe.’ But my name says No. 3 next to it and he’s No. 2, so I just think that [makes sense]. And like I said, he’s the best heavyweight of all-time, so why wouldn’t I challenge myself and have a crack against him? Just like the knockout king [Lewis].

“He’s the best heavyweight in the world, I don’t see why not. … I think [Ciryl] Gane and the rest of the boys will be around for a little bit, as in I’ll probably see them, and I reckon Stipe Miocic probably doesn’t have too many fights left. That’s someone I’d like to say I fought before he goes. For example, JDS [Junior dos Santos], he beat my ass but at least I can say I fought him. That’s what I like about fighting. To say at least I had a crack, or I beat him. Sometimes I’ve lost and sometimes I’ve won — that’s another fight I reckon I’d like to challenge myself [with].”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

