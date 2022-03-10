Comedian Shane Gillis shares street fight story involving Nate Diaz and Marvin Vettori

Comedian Shane Gillis has shared a street fight story involving Nate Diaz and Marvin Vettori.

Gillis, 34, is a stand up comedian, radio personality and podcaster.

Apparently Nate Diaz is the comedian’s favorite UFC fighter and in speaking on YouTube he shared a story about a night he spent with Diaz and Marvin Vettori saying:

“Bro….Bro… Nobody on earth is better than Nate Diaz. So I did a show with Rogan, Rogan brought me out there. We did Irvine again but he had to do UFC at Anaheim the next day. Bro… I love Nate Diaz so much. This is my only chance to hang out with him. He’s the nicest dude ever. I walked in and it was him shotgunning a f**king seltzer. As soon as I walked in he said ‘get that motherf**ker one also.”

Continuing Gillis said:

“We walked outside and he front kicked a stranger. Got into a fight we a stranger immediately. Everybody that comes up, like lets get a picture, (Diaz) says ‘yea f*ck you’. And one dude walked up that was jacked. And Nate Diaz was immediately ‘you want to run up on us?’ As soon as Nate called him out the dude is like ‘whats up’, Diaz is like ‘whats up’. Nate connected on this dudes hip and he just flew everywhere.

Marvin Vettori was with us also, he’s a beast, the Italian, he’s a monster, he just got done fighting Izzy. When we went back to his house, like it was an Air B&B, 8 dudes, all they had was a shitty laptop plugged into a shitty TV that was just blasting rap music.”

Nate Diaz, 36, (21-13 MMA), last fought back in June 2021 at UFC 263 where he lost to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA). It is rumoured we will see Diaz back in the Octagon this year in a much anticipated match-up with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). The UFC has yet to confirm the fight.

