Former Strikeforce, BKFC fighter Lumumba Sayers arrested for alleged revenge murder

Former MMA fighter Lumumba Sayers, who fought top names like Anthony Smith and Derek Brunson, has been arrested in Colorado on murder charges.

The 46-year-old Sayers allegedly shot and killed a man in Commerce City, CO at a child’s birthday party. The shooting victim, identified as 28-year-old Malcolm Watson, was potentially a friend of a man accused of murdering Sayers’s son last August.

Sayers was booked into Adams County Jail (CO) on charges of first-degree murder and menacing. His bond was set at $1 million and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as of this writing.

Sayers will appear in court on Thursday for the first time since his arrest, according to TMZ.