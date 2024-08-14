Former Strikeforce, BKFC fighter Lumumba Sayers arrested for alleged revenge murder

By Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former MMA fighter Lumumba Sayers, who fought top names like Anthony Smith and Derek Brunson, has been arrested in Colorado on murder charges.

Lumumba Sayers

The 46-year-old Sayers allegedly shot and killed a man in Commerce City, CO at a child’s birthday party. The shooting victim, identified as 28-year-old Malcolm Watson, was potentially a friend of a man accused of murdering Sayers’s son last August.

Sayers was booked into Adams County Jail (CO) on charges of first-degree murder and menacing. His bond was set at $1 million and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as of this writing.

Sayers will appear in court on Thursday for the first time since his arrest, according to TMZ.

Lumumba Sayers fought Anthony Smith, Derek Brunson during career

Sayers most recently fought on the Bare Knuckle FC Prospect Series in May, earning a 12-second knockout against Jeremy Morrison. He was expected to appear in the BKFC ring later this year after the impressive win in his bare-knuckle debut.

Before the win over Morrison, Sayers suffered a three-fight losing streak, including a brutal knockout loss to Canaan Grigsby in 2014. He fought four times in Strikeforce, suffering losses to Smith and Brunson during his promotional tenure.

Sayers retired from MMA following the loss to Grigsby in 2014. Since his retirement, he’s used his platform to help local youth and to denounce gun violence.

Sayers made his professional MMA debut in 2009 at a Colorado Regional event, earning a win over Brian Cristina. After appearances in regional MMA, he signed with Strikeforce in 2011, losing in his debut by first-round submission to Brunson.

Sayers retired from MMA with a 6-5-0 professional record. He also fought 10 times as an amateur fighter, facing off against UFC standout Drew Dober in 2008.

As of this writing, Sayers’s representatives and family members have yet to issue a public statement on his arrest.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira's fans on blast: "They're still coping"

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024
Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

In the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis looks to defend his belt for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a slight -104 underdog while ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Chael Sonnen is cautioning Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Dan Hooker is claiming that Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying ‘terrible injuries’ for years.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “To war!”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024
Dana White and UFC 300
Muhammad Mokaev

UFC CEO Dana White responds to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight: “You put yourself in this position”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight.

Israel Adesanya
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares high praise for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305: “I have learned a lot just from watching him”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has shared high praise for Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 305.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker shares timeline for eventual MMA retirement: “Have a solid crack at something else”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

UFC icon Robert Whittaker has shared his timeline for an eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping reacts after Jake Paul states his intention to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Boxing

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s desire to try and qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in boxing.