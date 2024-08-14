Nabil Anane, Elias Mahmoudi shake up ONE Championship’s rankings

The landscape of ONE Championship’s striking divisions underwent significant transformations in the wake of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Notably, three weight classes experienced remarkable shakeups. Fresh faces ascended the rankings and seasoned veterans were nudged down the ladder.

Firstly, leading the pack of standout performers was Nabil Anane.

Making his U.S. primetime debut, the towering Thai phenom delivered a masterclass against former two-time ONE World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.

Demonstrating precision, power, and poise, Anane clinched a unanimous decision victory. By doing so, he extended his impressive winning streak in the promotion to four.

This triumph didn’t just add another win to his record. It catapulted him into the upper echelons of the bantamweight Muay Thai bracket.

Anane now proudly holds the #3 spot in the rankings. This caused a ripple effect that saw Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex slide down to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

His ascent also led to the eviction of British legend Liam Harrison from the list.

This is what the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings look like now:

Champion: Jonathan Haggerty

#1: Nico Carrillo

#2: Nong-O Hama

#3: Nabil Anane (NR)

#4: Felipe Lobo (-1)

#5: Saemapetch Fairtex (-1)

Eager to capitalize on his momentum, Anane is set for a swift return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27. There, he squares off with Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo.

Secondly, another striker who turned heads at the recently concluded event was Elias Mahmoudi.

“The Sniper” showcased his prowess against Taiki Naito. It culminated in a third-round knockout that left fans and pundits alike in awe.

This decisive win propelled Mahmoudi from the #5 to the #3 spot in the flyweight kickboxing rankings.

Consequently, both Naito and Tagir Khalilov found themselves pushed down the pecking order.

This is what the flyweight kickboxing rankings look like now: