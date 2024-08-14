Nabil Anane, Elias Mahmoudi shake up ONE Championship’s rankings

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2024

The landscape of ONE Championship’s striking divisions underwent significant transformations in the wake of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

ONE Rankings Report

Notably, three weight classes experienced remarkable shakeups. Fresh faces ascended the rankings and seasoned veterans were nudged down the ladder.

Firstly, leading the pack of standout performers was Nabil Anane.

Making his U.S. primetime debut, the towering Thai phenom delivered a masterclass against former two-time ONE World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.

Demonstrating precision, power, and poise, Anane clinched a unanimous decision victory. By doing so, he extended his impressive winning streak in the promotion to four.

This triumph didn’t just add another win to his record. It catapulted him into the upper echelons of the bantamweight Muay Thai bracket.

Anane now proudly holds the #3 spot in the rankings. This caused a ripple effect that saw Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex slide down to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

His ascent also led to the eviction of British legend Liam Harrison from the list.

This is what the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings look like now: 

  • Champion: Jonathan Haggerty
  • #1: Nico Carrillo
  • #2: Nong-O Hama
  • #3: Nabil Anane (NR)
  • #4: Felipe Lobo (-1)
  • #5: Saemapetch Fairtex (-1)

Eager to capitalize on his momentum, Anane is set for a swift return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27. There, he squares off with Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo.

Secondly, another striker who turned heads at the recently concluded event was Elias Mahmoudi.

“The Sniper” showcased his prowess against Taiki Naito. It culminated in a third-round knockout that left fans and pundits alike in awe.

This decisive win propelled Mahmoudi from the #5 to the #3 spot in the flyweight kickboxing rankings.

Consequently, both Naito and Tagir Khalilov found themselves pushed down the pecking order.

This is what the flyweight kickboxing rankings look like now:

  • Champion: Superlek Kiatmoo9
  • #1: Rodtang Jitmuangnon
  • #2: Takeru Segawa
  • #3: Elias Mahmoudi (+2)
  • #4: Taiki Naito (-1)
  • #5: Tagir Khalilov (-1)

Nakrob Fairtex crashes flyweight Muay Thai’s rankings

Lastly, Nakrob Fairtex delivered one of the most dominant performances at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.

On the card, he put forth a three-round drubbing of Dedduanglek in their rematch to claim a unanimous decision.

In fact, this stellar outing paved the way for his induction into the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, where he now occupies the #4 seat.

This is what the flyweight Muay Thai rankings look like now:

  • Champion: Rodtang Jitmuangnon
  • #1: Superlek Kiatmoo9
  • #2: Denis Puric
  • #3: Jacob Smith
  • #4: Nakrob Fairtex (NR)
  • #5: Elias Mahmoudi

An independent panel of sports media members and industry experts determine the ONE Athlete Rankings. Following each live event, they rank the fighters based on their most recent performances and the quality of competition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

