MMA community reacts to Nate Diaz potential retirement

By
Natasha Hooper
-
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has said goodbye to the fight game and is no longer interested in a rematch with his UFC 244 foe Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz returned to the Octagon from a three-year hiatus to fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. He won this fight via unanimous decision. Last weekend, Diaz went on to face Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF” belt in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year. In this fight, which headlined UFC 244, both fighters showed incredible heart and toughness, but Masvidal gave a stronger performance. The fight was stopped by the doctor at the end of the third round due to a cut above Diaz’s eye, leaving “Gamebred” to claim BMF gold.

Frustrated by the anti-climatic finish, Diaz immediately called for a rematch against Masvidal. On the contrary, UFC President Dana White admitted he had little interest in booking an immediate rematch between Masvidal and Diaz.

Diaz has never claimed the welterweight championship throne but has undoubtedly faced some of the toughest opponents in UFC history. The BMF contender has defeated Conor McGregor, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Michael Johnson, Gray Maynard, Jim Miller, to name a small few.

It is believed that the Stockton native walked away with a hefty paycheque for his BMF showdown. However, Diaz needs more than a financial incentive to fight again. In his recent Instagram post, he led fans to believe that he is leaving the fight game for good.

See what he said below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4joEhVg6Aa/

“F*ck a rematch this shit was over before it started
I’m goin on out on tour
Peace out fight game.” – Nate Diaz on Instagram/

Unsurprisingly, the MMA community was rocked by this news and many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Check out reactions from UFC fighters and industry experts below:

Do you think Diaz is relaly leaving the world of fighting for good?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR