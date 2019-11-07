Tyson Fury responds to Francis Ngannou’s challenge

Last night, Francis Ngannou announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson had agreed to train him for a potential boxing showdown with Tyson Fury.

Spoke with Mike Tyson and he agreed to train me for when I fight @Tyson_Fury in the Ring. Don’t be scared Fury. You called me out and now you'll have to live with it. #WakandaForever #UNCROWNEDKING — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 6, 2019

It did not take long for Fury to respond to this callout from the ferocious Cameroonian-Frenchman. The English boxing start assured that he’ll get his hands on MMA’s top big men just as soon as he’s done with his boxing career.

Ill deal with you and all the other Mma heavyweights when I’m done with my boxing fights,

It won’t be long to wait! Then I’ll show u how we roll.👍🏻🙏🏻 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 6, 2019

Tyson Fury has fought twice this year, defeating Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin by TKO and decision respectively. Prior to that, he battled Deontay Wilder to a controversial draw in late 2018. He is expected to rematch Wilder in the new year, provided Wilder gets by Luis Ortiz later this month.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, is currently without a fight, but has been chomping at the bit for some action. After a rough start to 2018, he’s rebounded with three-straight wins in late 2018 and early 2019: first-round stoppages over top contender Curtis Blaydes and former champs Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos. He’s widely viewed as the next man in line for a heavyweight title shot after Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier settle their score in the new year.

