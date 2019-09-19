UFC Mexico City | Pro fighters make their picks for Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

In the main event of UFC Mexico City, top-10 featherweights collide as Yair Rodriguez takes on Jeremy Stephens. Heading into the fight, the Mexican in Rodriguez is a -110 underdog while the American is the -120 favorite, meaning it is practically a pick’em fight.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe it will be a close fight but give a slight edge to the local fighter.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJEPNN.com Fighter Picks: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: It is a very interesting clash of styles, super hard to predict. But, I think Yair Rodriguez will pull this one off and will do some flashy stuff.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: That is a good fight. That is a close fight too, it is hard to pick. But, I think Yair Rodriguez gets it done, but it is a tough and close fight.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Man, I love this fight. If it wasn’t for elevation, I would say Jeremy Stephens. The longer that fight goes it favors Yair as he is used to this elevation. But, I’m still going to go with Jeremy Stephens to get this one done. He will take Yair out in the first couple of rounds.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Jeremy Stephens can get it done. He has a lot of power and he will be able to put him away.

Jack Shore, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one. I think Yair Rodriguez will get it done, he will keep it long and use his range.

Peter Barrett, UFC featherweight: That will be a high-level fight. I’m looking forward to seeing them throw down. Stephens can knock anyone out and Yair is a high-level competitor. I slightly favor Yair but will be a close and entertaining scrap.

T.J. Brown, UFC featherweight: Yair Rodriguez for sure. Stephens is a veteran of the game but Yair is hot as of late and will get it done in his home country.

***

Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: Jack Hermansson, Marvin Vettori, Jack Shore, Peter Barrett, T.J. Brown.

Fighters picking Jeremy Stephens: Steven Peterson, Kyle Nelson

Who do you think will win the fight between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.