Francis Ngannou wants ‘revenge’ on Stipe Miocic in 2019

Francis Ngannou fell short in his first bid to steal the UFC heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic, but is eager for a chance to right this wrong.

Now on a three-fight win-streak, he feels he’s earned a second crack at the champion, and hopes that opportunity comes before years’ end.

“I’ve been waiting for it”, Francis Ngannou told MMA Junkie of a rematch with Miocic (h/t APMMA.net). “After my last fight, Dana White said we’re going to see how it plays out between ‘DC’ and Stipe. I’m willing. I’m ready for it.

“I think I’m going to have my revenge, and definitely it’s not going to go the same way as the last one”, he added. “2019, hopefully – that would be great.”

After his loss to Miocic, Ngannou was again defeated by Derrick Lewis. After this duo of losses, however, the Cameroonian-French knockout puncher rebounded in incredible fashion.

First, he levelled Curtis Blaydes with a first-round volley. Next, he demolished the former champion Cain Velasquez, also in the first round. Most recently, he slugged another former champion in the first round in Junior dos Santos. In the eyes of many fans and pundits, this streak has earned him a shot at redemption opposite Miocic.

That being said, Ngannou getting the next crack at Miocic would seem to hinge on former UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier deciding to retire. Cormier is now tied 1-1 across two previous bouts with Miocic, and will likely get an immediate rematch with the reigning champ if he chooses to continue fighting.

How do you think Francis Ngannou would perform in a rematch with Stipe Miocic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.