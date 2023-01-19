UFC adds two fights to April 15 Fight Night event including Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

The UFC has added two fights to the April 15th Night Fight event, including Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo.

UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday April 15th at a yet to be disclosed venue and location.

MMAFighting announced that the Fight Night card will feature Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA) vs Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA) in a featherweight match-up.

Barboza, 36, has lost 2 in a row coming into the fight with Quartantillo. The Brazilian lost to Bryce Mitchell (15-1 MMA) in March of 2022 at UFC 272 and lost to Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) in August of 2021.

Quarantillo, 34, most recently met and defeated Alexander Hernandez (13-6 MMA) this past December at UFC 282 winning a Performance of the Night knockout.

Featherweights T. J. Brown (17-9 MMA) and Bill Algeo (16-7 MMA) have also been added to the event and will meet in the Octagon.

‘Downtown’ Brown, 32, is hot off a win over Erik Silva (9-2 MMA) this past December at UFC 282. This will be Brown’s 7th appearance in the Octagon, having won three of four after dropping his first two promotional bouts.

‘Senor Perfecto’, 33, is looking to rebound from his most recent loss to Andre Fili (22-9 MMA) in September of last year. Prior to that loss Algeo had won two in a row, beating Herbert Burns (11-4 MMA) this past July and Joanderson Brito (14-3 MMA) in January of 2022.

The current April 15 lineup includes:

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Bruna Brasil vs. Deinse Gomes

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Are you looking forward to UFC Fight Night on April 15th? Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!