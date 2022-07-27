Khabib Nurmagomedov says he has “goosebumps” in anticipation for Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira: “Someone reads history, and someone writes it. Prepare your excuses.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he has ‘goosebumps’ in anticipation for Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira.

It will indeed be Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) vs Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) on October 22, 2022 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The two lightweights will battle it out for the currently vacant title.

Oliveira was stripped of the belt after failing to make weight ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. Oliveira defeated Gaethje by submission at 3:22 of the 1st round.

Makhachev, 30, is on a 10 fight winning streak, his latest coming against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 33, officially retired from his undefeated career in the UFC in March of 2021, but went on to coach and mentor many fighters like Makhachev.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Nurmagomedov discussed the upcoming fight between Makhachev and Oliveira saying:

“Just goosebumps from waiting. (Islam Makhachev) is coming out for this fight against the best fighter at the moment in (UFC). Oliveira is the best fighter of 2022. He is one of the best, regardless of the weight category, also goes on a 12-win streak in the UFC. This fight will answer all questions. Someone reads history, and someone writes it. Prepare your excuses, we aim to win Oliveira ahead of schedule InshaAllah.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes with full confidence that Makhachev can get the job done at UFC 280 cementing himself in the sport for years to come.

Who will you be picking to take home the belt on October 22nd? Oliveira or Makhachev?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!