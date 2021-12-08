Eryk Anders expects to KO Andre Muniz at UFC 269: ‘I’m looking to do me and put hands on him’

Eryk Anders is excited to get the chance to fight one more time before the year is up.

Anders was supposed to fight on November 13 but after testing positive for COVID-19 he was pulled from the fight. Shortly after recovering, he got the call to face Andre Muniz at UFC 269 which Anders accepted as he says it is a similar style matchup to Roman Dolidze who he was supposed to face back in November.

“I wanted to fight one more time before the end of the year. My fight got scrapped which ended up being a good thing because my opponent had to pull out anyways,” Anders said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was a good opponent, I had been training before so it’s not like a short-notice fight or anything. I just had to change a few things up in training for this one.”

Against Muniz, Anders knows the Brazilian will try and take him down and submit him. However, he believes he has underrated takedown defense, and his background in football has only helped him improve that.

“I feel like my takedown defense is good already but, of course, we are dialing things in and perfecting it if you will and adding to my skill set,” Anders said. “But, I have to focus my strengths as well as my strengths is how I will win the fight. I’m working on me.”

With Eryk Anders believing he has the skills to keep it standing at UFC 269, he knows he has a big striking advantage over Andre Muniz. With that, “Ya Boi” believes he will eventually find the KO win to end 2021 in a big way.

“That’s what I’m going to try and do. I will try and keep it on the fight but if he does take me down, I’m quite confident I’ll be able to get back up,” Anders explained. “But, don’t sleep on your boy’s jiu-jitsu, I’m a world champ as well. I just think the hands are where you make your money. I’m looking to do me and put hands on him.”

If Anders does get the stoppage win, he knows it would be big for him. He also thinks it would get him right near the rankings and a name opponent next time out.

“Man, if not in the top-15 just right below it. This fight and another should put me there, we will see what happens,” Anders concluded.

