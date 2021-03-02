UFC 259 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya title fight

In the main event of UFC 259, Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his light heavyweight title against middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Heading into the fight, Blachowicz is a +190 underdog while “The Last Stylebender” is a -240 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Adesanya’s striking is too good and will beat Blachowicz to become a champ-champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jan Blachowicz vs israel Adesanya:

Maycee Barber, UFC flyweight: Israel Adesanya’s striking is next level. I got Adesanya becoming a champ-champ.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: Adesanya. His striking is too good.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: I got Adesanya winning that one to become champ-champ.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: I have to go with Adesanya. He is a step above everyone else in the division whether it is middleweight or light heavyweight.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Israel Adesanya by TKO to become a champ-champ. His striking is too crisp and will pick apart Blachowicz.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Adesanya. I think he picks him apart for as long as it lasts. I think Blachowicz might try to just clinch Adesanya and use his weight to grind him out. But, Adesanya is too good and will use his footwork to avoid that and pick apart Blachowicz.

Alexander Hernandez, UFC lightweight: Adesanya. Honestly, man, we have to put respect on Blachowicz’s name. The guy is always the underdog and overlooked. But, Adesanya is the better striker and I think it will be a striking fight.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I do think it will be tougher than people think. I do think Adesanya will win, but Blachowicz will rock him and put him in trouble in this fight. Adesanya just has the precision to pick apart the champ and I think he will get the job done.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: Israel Adesanya will be the lighter fighter, but that won’t matter. He still has power and will be faster. Adesanya is too quick and crafty to be caught by Jan Blachowicz. He has to catch Izzy first which I don’t see happening. Adesanya will put on a clinic and put him away in the second or third round.

David Dvorak, UFC flyweight: I think Israel Adesanya is the better striker and will get Blachowicz out of there in the middle rounds.

Fighters picking Jan Blachowicz: None

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Maycee Barber, Casey Kenney, Drew Dober, Tim Elliott, Renato Moicano, Randy Brown, Alexander Hernandez, Dustin Jacoby, Kai Kara-France, David Dvorak

