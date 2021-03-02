Just Scrap Radio Ep. 30 with Jan Blachowicz, Drew Dober, Casey Kenney, Kyler Phillips, and Tim Elliott

The 30th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 259.

We’re first joined by UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz (2:33). Next, UFC lightweight, Drew Dober (14:11). UFC bantamweight, Casey Kenney (26:11) then comes on. UFC bantamweight, Kyler Phillips (38:40) joins the program. Closing out the show is 12th-ranked flyweight, Tim Elliott (50:35).

Jan Blachowicz opens up the show to preview his UFC 259 light heavyweight title defense against Israel Adesanya. The Pole discusses fighting Adesanya instead of Glover Teixeira and why he figured this would be the fight. Blachowicz expects to show Adesanya the Legendary Polish Power and get a KO win to defend his belt. He also touches on who could be next and a possible move to heavyweight.

Drew Dober then comes on to talk about his UFC 259 main card fight against Islam Makhachev. Dober talks about whether or not he thinks a win over Makhachev could position him in a spot to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov and everyone hyping up the Russian. The lightweight contender also views this fight as a shot at redemption to prove how much better his grappling has gotten.

Casey Kenney joins the show to discuss his UFC 259 prelim fight against Dominick Cruz. Kenney discusses getting the chance to fight a legend in Cruz and what a win over the former champ would do for him. He is also surprised he is the betting favorite and talks about Cruz’s two-fight skid.

Kyler Phillips then comes on to discuss his UFC 259 fight against Song Yadong. Phillips believes he’s being overlooked in this fight and expects to drag Yadong to deep waters and have success. He’s also looking to earn a stoppage win and have this as his coming out party for UFC fans and to put the bantamweight division on notice.

Tim Elliott closes out the program to discuss his UFC 259 fight against Jordan Espinosa. Elliott explains why he wanted this matchup so badly and the history between the two. The ranked contender then talks about training under James Krause and him finally being ready to make a push up the flyweight ranks.

