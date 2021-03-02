Kai Kara-France plans to put on a “clinic” against Rogerio Bontorin en route to a stoppage win

Kai Kara-France is excited to be on UFC 259.

Although Kara-France is on the prelims, he will be competing with some of his teammates in Carlos Ulberg and Israel Adesanya, as well as his Tiger Muay Thai teammate in Petr Yan. It’s a massive event for the UFC and for City Kickboxing.

“Having three title fights and having my teammate in Israel trying to become a champ-champ,” Kara-France said to BJPENN.com. “Also, Megan Anderson, another Aussie-Kiwi fighting for the belt. Petr Yan is also my teammate at Tiger Muay Thai. Carlos Ulberg making his debut. It is cool to be part of this card. All of us at City Kickboxing are fighting on the same cards but that is how we love to do it.”

On the card, Kai Kara-France will fight Rogerio Bontorin. They are tied for eighth in the flyweight rankings. It is also a fight that has been discussed before so Kara-France is eager to share the Octagon with the Brazilian.

“We have been offered him before. It is a matchup I wanted because he is a tough opponent and we are both ranked in the top-10. He has had some time off and is coming off a loss to Ray Borg,” Kara-France explained. “I want to use my experience to set up traps and I’m looking forward to fighting the best Bontorin. I also signed a new four-fight deal so it is good to have some security and I want to be exciting and hunt for the finish and bonus.”

In the fight, Kai Kara-France expects it to be a standup fight. He does think Bontorin may shoot on him, but the Kiwi is confident in his takedown defense.

If it remains on the feet, Kara-France is confident he will piece up the Brazilian and likely get his first UFC finish.

“I have all the tools to beat this guy. I plan on putting on a clinic. It is just about executing what I know I can do on fight night,” Kara-France said. “I’m not going to force anything, I believe the finish will happen. But, I’m just excited to get back in there.”

If Kai Kara-France does get his hand raised and gets the stoppage win, the Kiwi knows he’d be in a good position to make a run up the flyweight ranks. However, he is uncertain when he’d return as he has a newborn and wants to spend time with his family.

“There are a lot of good matchups to be made. Alex Perez and Matt Schnell are fighting so maybe I get the winner. Alexandre Pantoja had a good win over Manel Kape, and I lost to Pantoja on TUF so I’d like that one back. There are some good fights, but I can’t look past Bontorin,” Kara-France concluded.

