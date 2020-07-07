UFC 251 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal title fight

In the main event of UFC 251 on Fight Island, Kamaru Usman looks to defend his welterweight title when he takes on Jorge Masvidal who took the fight on six days’ notice. Heading into the fight, the champ is a -300 favorite while “Gamebred” is a +230 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Usman defends his belt, but the big question is whether or not he gets the finish.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal:

Rafael Lovato Jr., former Bellator middleweight champion: Usman by decision. But, I would be happy to see Masvidal win though, he’s come so far and put in so many years.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Usman vs. Masvidal is going to be an awesome fight. I think Masvidal may be able to get a KO win but I’ll pick Usman by decision.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Usman because of how last-minute Jorge is taking it. Usman has been training for five rounds against Burns in elevation in Colorado. Jorge, while he’s been training, you can probably assume he has been training for a championship fight. Had Jorge been given a full 8-12 week camps, I believe he wins. It’s such a tough situation. I do hope Jorge gets it done though. That man will be a legit legend if he pulls it off and there is no question who the BMF is after taking this fight across a pond, during a pandemic and against someone who’s been training for five rounds.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Masvidal will get it done by third-round TKO to become the new champ.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: Usman will grind Masvidal into the earth core for all five rounds using his wrestling and pace and get a dominant decision win. Masvidal will need to get a first or second-round KO if he is going to win this fight.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight: Usman by fourth-round TKO to defend his belt.

Scott Holtzman, UFC lightweight: Usman will use his wrestling and get a submission win in the second round to defend.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: Usman probably. That is a hard fight for Masvidal but he does have that kind of aura of invincibility now. So, if he was ever going to pull it off, it would be now.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I think Usman defends his belt by decision. Tough fight for Masvidal taking it on such short notice.

Justin Jaynes, UFC lightweight: Usman will wrestle him and probably get a stoppage win to defend his belt.

Jeremy Kennedy, PFL featherweight: I see Usman winning a 50-45 unanimous decision. Fighting on a week’s notice makes me think this fight isn’t going to be very competitive. But, Masvidal is very hard to put away.

***

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Rafael Lovato Jr., Diego Ferreira, Randy Costa, Alonzo Menifield, Giga Chikadze, Scott Holtzman, Louis Smolka, Youssef Zalal, Justin Jaynes, Jeremy Kennedy

Fighters picking Jorge Masvidal: Renato Moicano

Who do you see winning the main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?