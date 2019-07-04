UFC 239 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos title fight

In the main event of UFC 239, Jon Jones will be looking to defend his light heavyweight title when he takes on Thiago Santos. Heading into the fight, “Bones” is a -700 favorite, while the challenger is a hefty +450 underdog.

Ahead of the title fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise most are picking the champ. But, one fighter believes it will be Santos’ day and he will be able to shock the world.

Here’s what they had to say:

Eryk Anders, UFC light heavyweight: I think Thiago is a wildcard. He hits hard and uses weird angles. But, nobody processes information and adapts in the history of the sport as good as Jon. Also, Jon’s strength is Thiago’s weakness which is the wrestling. I was six of ten on takedowns on Thiago and Jon Jones is a better wrestler than I am. He will have a lot of success in the wrestling department and will no doubt win this fight.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: Jon Jones will win by decision rather easily.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: Thiago has a great chance with his raw power and athleticism. But, Jon is the best talent we have ever seen pound-for-pound. There are a lot of things I don’t agree with about him. But, you can’t deny he is a phenomenal fighter. Jones gets the job done.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: They are in my weight class, so hard to pick. But, it’s hard to bet against Jon, so Jones.

Renato Moicano, UFC featherweight: This is a tough fight. Everybody knows Jon Jones is the best in the world. But, I think Thiago Santos will win. Sometimes you have to believe in yourself that it is your time. Every dog has their day and it’s Thiago’s time.

Jared Gordon, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Jon. If Santos goes out there and goes for it like he usually does, he has a chance to win. But, I think Jones will win.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: Man, I have Jon Jones. He can’t be denied, I think he is one of the best fighters of all-time. But, Santos has incredible power and has a puncher’s chance. And, the only way I see him beating him and catching Jon and him winning by TKO, and that would have to happen in the first or second round. Jon is so dominant and continues to get better and better and is an amazing fighter, so Jones will win.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Jon Jones is too long and too skilled for Santos. He’ll take him out by the third round. I say he submits him in the third.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Jones. Santos is a tough strong dude, but Jon Jones’ IQ of fighting is way too high for Thiago. I see Santos just gassing after the first round going for a finish and Jones finishes him.

Chance Rencountre, UFC welterweight: You can’t bet against Jon. He always figures out a way and is a well-rounded fighter, he will take that one.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: I got Jon Jones winning this fight. I don’t see him losing for awhile.

Fighters picking Jon Jones: Eryk Anders, Drew Dober, Michael Chiesa, Alonzo Menifield, Jared Gordon, Josh Emmett, Steven Peterson, Vinc Pichel, Chance Rencountre, Edmen Shahbazyan

Fighters picking Thiago Santos: Renato Moicano

