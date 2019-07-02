UFC 239 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 239 is set to go down from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. The card is headlined by two title fights, and also on the card is an intriguing welterweight fight between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal, where the winner could very well get the next title shot.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight. Although Askren is a -250 favorite, while Masvidal being the +195 underdog, the majority of the pros are leaning towards Masvidal giving Askren his first professional loss.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Eryk Anders, UFC light heavyweight: We all know Ben Askren is going to come out and wrestle. But, Masvidal is the underdog, and he is not going to quit. We saw Robbie Lawler have some success, and I think Masvidal can do the same and get the win. He has good takedown defense and will give Askren his first loss.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: A super interesting fight. But, I think Ben Askren will use his wrestling like he does and get another win in the UFC.

Renato Moicano, UFC featherweight: This is a tough fight to pick. Askren is a very good wrestler but I think Masvidal wins. He has good takedown defense and always comes forward.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I am a big fan of Ben, but Masvidal is a grinder and as an underdog, I think he gets it done and gets his hand raised.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: Styles make fights. If Askren can use his funky style of wrestling and get Masvidal to the ground and hold him there then he will win by decision. But, Masvidal is a great fighter and has an entertaining style. I think he can pick Askren apart on the feet and use his movement to keep the fight on the feet. I think Masvidal gets this done.

Jared Gordon, UFC lightweight: That is an awesome fight. I have to go with Ben Askren. His wrestling is on another level. On paper, I have to go with Ben. It has been proven that grappling is the most effective art and Ben is a master grappler so he will win.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: Masvidal will stuff the takedowns and hurt him on the feet. I got Masvidal winning this one.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I think Masvidal is going to give Askren a two-piece and a biscuit, not quite the three-piece and a soda.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I really like Masvidal and his style. But, I think Askren uses his wrestling and gets the fight to the ground and wins the fight that way.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: It is a tough one to pick but I think Masvidal will win this fight.

Chance Rencountre, UFC welterweight: This is a very good fight. I’m a wrestler but Ben’s striking is not that good and if Masvidal can stop the takedowns it will be a long night for Ben. I think Masvidal will win.

***

Fighters picking Ben Askren: Drew Dober, Michael Chiesa, Jared Gordon, Vinc Pichel

Fighters picking Jorge Masvidal: Eryk Anders, Renato Moicano, Josh Emmett, Alonzo Menifield, Max Griffin, Edmen Shahbazyan, Chance Rencountre

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/2/2019.