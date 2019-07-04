Jon Jones explains why most opponents try to attack his personal life

In the lead-up to any Jon Jones fight, it’s common to hear his opponent mention his troubles outside the cage, be it his issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) or his run-ins with the law.

Jones believes that’s because his opponents can’t find anything else to criticize him for. His mixed martial arts game is so flawless that they’re forced to look elsewhere as they search for ammunition for their trash talk.

“A lot of my opponents try to insult my personal life because there is not much to say about my martial arts game,” Jones told UFC.com recently.

The good news, at least in Jon Jones’ eyes, is that it’s going to get harder and harder to criticize his personal troubles. He’s adamant that he’s now firmly on the straight and narrow, and believes people will eventually move passed his previous blunders.

“I worked really hard to try not to show any glaring holes in my game, but I definitely have some glaring holes in my personal life,” he said. “I think that is something that I will have to deal with a little while longer moving forward, but eventually that will be over.”

Jon Jones, who is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion, is currently gearing up for a title defense opposite brick-fisted former middleweight Thiago Santos. The bout will headline UFC 239 this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Santos’ absurd power makes him a dangerous challenger for the champ, the overwhelming perception is that Jones is simply too versatile and too clever to be undone in Sin City.

UFC 239 will also feature a bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Holly Holm, and a dynamite welterweight scrap between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal.

Do you think Jon Jones will retain his title on the card?

