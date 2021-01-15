Tyson Nam expects to KO Matt Schnell to become a top-10 flyweight

Tyson Nam wasn’t surprised the UFC booked him against Matt Schnell for the third time.

Nam and Schnell were supposed to fight on September 12 and December 19 but a botched weight cut by Schnell and Schnell pulling out canceled both of those fights. However, Nam knows the UFC likes the matchup and is eager to share the Octagon with him.

“I know that the stylistic matchup is really exciting,” Nam said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I can’t see this being boring, we are both finishers. He is ranked number nine and I’m 13, so we have two top flyweights going at it. The UFC really wanted this fight to happen.”

Entering this fight, many believe it is a striker vs. grappler matchup. However, Nam doesn’t think that is the case as he expects it to be a standup fight.

“Not at all. As of recent, Matt Schnell has done a lot of striking, his boxing looks good, he is fast, he is quick,” Nam explained. “For myself, me being that I used to fight at 135, coming down to flyweight, I’m always the bigger and stronger person. I’ve fought in Russia against guys from Dagestan who couldn’t take me down. I’m confident that any flyweight won’t be able to take me down. I’ll nullify his grappling and it’ll be a standup fight.”

If Tyson Nam does end up keeping it standing, he is confident he will extend his winning streak to three. The Hawaiian also expects to KO Schnell and become a top-10 flyweight and start calling his shots.

“It is going to start out fast, we will meet in the middle and it will be a ton of activity,” Nam concluded. “After the dust settles, it will be Matt Schnell knocked out and me standing with my arms raised.”

