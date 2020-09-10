Tyson Nam confident he will KO Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 10: “I just have to land the right hand once”

Tyson Nam expects to earn another knockout win when he faces Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 10.

Nam is coming off his first UFC win as he scored a 32-second knockout win over Zarrukh Adashev back in June. For the Hawaiian, after the win, he was looking to make a quick turnaround and had his eye on Schnell.

“I would’ve liked to fight a little sooner but three months is a pretty quick turnaround anyway. I was able to relax and clear my head and restart the process. Anybody with a number next to their name and someone in the top-10 is great,” Nam said to BJPENN.com. “I remember watching Matt Schnell even on the regional scenes. When I was heading into my last fight I noticed he didn’t have a fight and thought it would make sense.”

Entering this fight, the odds have it as a pick’em for a reason. There is no question Matt Schnell wants to get it down to the ground and look for the submission. For Tyson Nam, he wants to keep it standing. He also knows his ground game is underrated as he has never been submitted.

“Sprawl and brawl baby. That is what we like to do in Hawaii as we like to throw punches and kicks, we are no stranger to grappling. It is MMA so I have to focus on that, too,” Nam explained. “I know Matt wants it to hit the mat and I want it to remain standing. I’ve fought black belts before, and I’ve never been submitted in a fight. There is no mystery I like to knock people out.

“I always feel like I just have to land the right hand once and you will go to sleep,” he continued. “Most people get touched by it and they go down.”

If Tyson Nam can get another KO win, especially against a top-10 opponent in Schnell, he knows it will put the division on notice. It will also put him in striking distance of a title shot.

“If I knock him out, I’ll be top-10. So, if I keep putting performances like my last fight, I will be one or two fights away from a title shot,” Nam concluded. “I always like to look at who has fights lined up and go from there. I’ll likely have a name come fight night but I am just focused on Matt Schnell.”



