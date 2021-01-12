Just Scrap Radio Ep. 24 with Matt Brown, Tyson Nam, Ike Villaneuva, and Brendan Fitzgerald

The 24th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Fight Island 7 and UFC Fight Island 8.

We’re first joined by longtime UFC welterweight contender, Matt Brown (2:45). Next, ranked UFC flyweight, Tyson Nam (16:17) joins the show. UFC light heavyweight, Ike Villaneuva (29:13) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC commentator, Brendan Fitzgerald (40:13).

Matt Brown opens up the show to preview his UFC Fight Island 7 co-main event fight against Carlis Condit. Brown discusses whether or not he thought he would ever get the chance to fight Condit after pulling out twice and what a win over the former champ does for his legacy. Matt also touches on his last fight against Miguel Baeza, when he may retire, and his coffee business.

Tyson Nam then comes on to preview his UFC Fight Island 8 fight against Matt Schnell. The 13th-ranked flyweight discusses the fight being postponed twice already and why he didn’t want to get rebooked against anyone else. Tyson Nam also touches on what a win over a top-10 opponent does for him and who he wants next.

Ike Villanueva joins the program to talk about his UFC Fight Island 8 scrap against Vinicius Moreira. The 36-year-old knows this fight is do-or-die for his UFC tenure after starting out 0-2. But, he expects to earn a stoppage win to get his first UFC win. Ike Villaneuva also reveals he is thinking about making a drop to middleweight.

Brendan Fitzgerald closes out the show to recap the crazy year of 2020 in the UFC. The UFC commentator talks about calling the UFC Brasilia show, going to Fight Island, and whether or not he thought his career was over before it even took off. Brendan also reveals the one under-the-radar fight he is looking forward to on the three-event stretch on Fight Island.

