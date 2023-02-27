Rafael Fiziev likes Michael Chandler’s chances against Conor McGregor after seeing ‘Notorious’ at the UFC PI: “Too much party every day”

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev likes Michael Chandler’s chances against Conor McGregor when the pair have finished filming the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor last fought in 2021 at UFC 264 when he was dealt with a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier. During the contest, McGregor suffered a nasty ankle injury which has kept him out since.

The former two-weight division champion is fully healed and claims he’s ready to make another run at gold. No. 6 ranked lightweight Fiziev is far from convinced McGregor can reach the heights he once did.

During his coaching duties on TUF, Fiziev crossed paths with McGregor at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas and was shocked at the Irishman’s health, insinuating McGregor had been spending too much time partying and not training.

Rafael Fiziev talks Conor McGregor interaction at UFC P.I

“Bro, I saw McGregor’s face when he came to the UFC P.I., I think too much party,” Fiziev told Submission Radio. “Too much party every day. You know, his face like… he looks like he rest a lot, drink Proper 12 a lot. Yeah, I think (Michael) Chandler has a big chance to make his future sweet. Chandler, he also has good timing, has big power. He just has to do like smart, everything smart with McGregor. No need to make like something crazy like with Justin. You know, put his hands down, going forward. This he has to delete it. Have to need more smart a little bit and he can beat him for sure. I believe a hundred percent.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

No date has been set for McGregor and Chandler’s lightweight clash. The announcement is excepted to come after TUF filming concludes. As for Fiziev, he will meet Justin Gaethje later this month at UFC 286 in London. The lightweight bout has significant title implications, and the winner could face McGregor if he successfully defeats Chandler.

What do you make of Rafael Fiziev’s comments regarding Conor McGregor? Let us know in the comments!