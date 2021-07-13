Max Griffin happy with UFC 264 win over Carlos Condit, planned to call out Robbie Lawler but wants anyone in the top-15 next

Max Griffin was ecstatic when he got the chance to fight Carlos Condit.

Griffin admitted Condit is one of his favorite fighters of all time and getting to fight him was surreal. However, he knew he had to put his emotions behind him and when they started to fight he had a ton of success.

“Man, it was so amazing. Being in there when we both walked out and in there and about to scrap, he’s looking at me, mean-mugging me and I’m looking at him. It was fighting a real soldier, a veteran. I didn’t know how much of a fanboy I was until after the fight,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I actually ended up going to his room after the fight, met his son. I’m such a fan, bro, like he’s one of my favorite fighters of all time. I got him signing my gloves and we signed each other’s jerseys and signed them. What a moment, what a night.”

Although Griffin clearly won the fight, he says he was surprised by Condit’s durability. He did become the first person since Robbie Lawler to drop Condit when he did it in 2016. He also mixed in his wrestling to control the fight and win a decision.

“He can take a better punch than I thought. I hurt him a few times and hit him with some good stuff. He’s so good and so resilient… I totally knew I won the fight, no doubt,” Griffin said. “I had him hurt in the first, in the second he brought everything he had and probably tied it up, but I think I won it. The third round was pretty dominant, I stuffed all his takedowns and was 1-1 on my takedowns.”

With the decision victory, Max Griffin extended his winning streak to three. “Pain” has been active as he has three wins since November so the plan is to take a break and return at the end of this year.

“Honestly, I want to go on a vacation for real. I don’t think I’ve fought this much, I fought in November, March, and July,” Griffin said. “To me, that’s a lot. I need a vacation as since the baby I haven’t had time to slow down. I’m ready to go later in the year.”

Right now, Griffin doesn’t know who he wants next. He says his plan was to call out Robbie Lawler, yet he’s set to fight Nick Diaz. Instead, Pain says the plan is to hopefully get a big name or a ranked opponent and work his way up the ranks.

“Man, I want to fight named guys. I’ve been telling people I’m coming and I want the title, bro,” Griffin said. “Once I get a number beside my name, I’ll fight everyone ahead of me. I haven’t turned down a fight, whoever I need to fight, I will fight. Wrestlers, boxers, jiu-jitsu fighters, I’ve fought them all…

“Robbie Lawler, I wanted to fight him but he’s fighting Nick Diaz,” Griffin concluded. “That was going to be my callout, I wanted to fight Cerrone but he’s at 155. I don’t know man, just once I get a ranked guy it’s a wrap.”

Who do you want to see Max Griffin fight next after his UFC 264 win over Carlos Condit?