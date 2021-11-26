Justin Gaethje reveals plan to win UFC lightweight title, make first title defense against Islam Makhachev

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje revealed his plan to win the UFC lightweight title, and then make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev.

Gaethje was not happy when UFC commentator Daniel Cormier suggested that Makhachev should be next in line to fight for the lightweight title after he beat Dan Hooker at UFC 267. As far as Gaethje goes, he is clearly the next man in line for the belt after beating Michael Chandler at UFC 268. So while he knows that Makhachev is a great fighter in his own right who deserves to fight for the belt, Gaethje is confident he should get the next title shot.

However, Gaethje also knows that Makhachev wants the title shot badly, so he has come up with a big of a plan. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Gaethje suggested a lightweight title picture scenario where he wins the belt off the winner of the UFC 269 main event, and then he makes his first title defense against Makhachev. Take a look at Gaethje’s plan below.

“I’ll let him go first if he gets his spot. I’ll beat one of these guys (Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier) and then I’ll allow him to go first. F*ck yeah, I’m looking forward to that,” Gaethje said. “War is coming. He has to know one thing, f*cking war is coming. So bring it.”

It’s also important to remember that both men are also clients of manager Ali Abdelaziz, so it makes sense to concoct a scenario where both Gaethje and Makhachev are happy. Ultimately, it will be the UFC’s choice who gets the next 155lbs title shot, but Gaethje certainly has made a good argument that it should be him who is next up for the belt.

Do you think Justin Gaethje will win the UFC lightweight title from the winner of UFC 269’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier? And do you think he will successfully defend the belt in his first title defense against contender Islam Makhachev?