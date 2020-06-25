Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 12, Dustin Poirier returns to the Octagon to battle Dan Hooker. Heading into the fight, Poirier is a -225 favorite, while the Kiwi is a +175 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe this could be one of the best fights we see in 2020 but the majority lean towards Poirier getting it done.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker:

Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight: That’s a f*****g sweet fight. That’s a high-level kickboxing fight but I favor Dustin in that one. It’s a toss-up but I think Dustin.

Frankie Edgar, UFC bantamweight: I think Dustin. Dan’s been looking really good as of late but Dustin just seems cleaner and more well-rounded. I’m buddies with Dustin, we’ve trained together so maybe I’m a bit biased but I think Dustin going to get it done.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: Both are great fighters but if I have to bet, I’d bet on Poirier. He’s fought the better competition but Hooker is getting better and better every fight. I just feel like Dustin is on another level though so he will get it done.

Gray Maynard, former UFC lightweight: Dan Hooker surprises me. Every time he fights he does a great job and looks good. That is a tough one to call as Poirier is a hard hitter and gets after it. I’d probably lean towards Poirier.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Dustin.

Lyman Good, UFC welterweight: Poirier should be able to get it done. His experience at the top-level will be the difference.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I like both of them. It could easily go either way. But, I see Dan Hooker getting it done but don’t be surprised if Poirier wins.

Maurice Greene, UFC heavyweight: Man, I don’t know that will be a good ass fight. Dan Hooker is a beast and Dustin Poirier is game so I honestly have no clue who will win.

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Sean O’Malley, Frankie Edgar, Josh Emmett, Gray Maynard, Jim Miller, Lyman Good.

Fighters picking Dan Hooker: Ian Heinisch

Uncertain: Maurice Greene

