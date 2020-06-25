Brock Lesnar accused of exposing himself to female peer

Former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE star Brock Lesnar has been accused of exposing himself to a female wrestler.

The accusation comes from retired wrestler Terri Runnels.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for Brock, I don’t think Brock respects wrestling fans,” Runnels told Kee on Sports (via Yahoo). “Brock did something that if it was in today’s day and time… you know.

“He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits,” Runnels elaborated. “I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that’s been in this business for as long as I have been.”

At this time, Brock Lesnar has not addressed this accusation.

WWE issued the following statement on the accusations against Lesnar.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions,” WWE wrote in response to the allegations (h/t MMA Mania). “WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.”

While Brock Lesnar rose to fame as a pro wrestler, he’s also had great success in the UFC’s Octagon, even capturing the heavyweight title with a defeat of Randy Couture. Over the course of his MMA career, Lesnar defeated the likes Couture, Frank Mir and Shane Carwin, while coming up short to decorated champions like Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

Lesnar last competed in MMA in 2016, when he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200. However, the result of that bout was subsequently overturned when Lesnar failed a drug test, promoting Hunt to take legal action against the UFC.

Stay tuned for further updates on the accusations against Brock Lesnar as details emerge.