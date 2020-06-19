Gray Maynard plans to continue fighting, wants fourth scrap against Frankie Edgar

Gray Maynard says his MMA career is not done yet.

Maynard has not fought since UFC 229 where he suffered a TKO loss to Nik Lentz. The former UFC title challenger was released from the Las Vegas-based promotion after the defeat. Since then, the now 41-year-old says he still is interested in fighting.

“Of course I want to keep on fighting. I don’t want to retire with the UFC and I never did. Dana signed me to an eight-fight contract in 2014. One fight into the contract he asked me to retire,” Maynard said to BJPENN.com. “That is a negotiation tactic where he put in a ton of marketing dollars where he doesn’t want me to fight somewhere else but he doesn’t want to pay me anymore. If I retired under him I couldn’t go anywhere else.”

He also revealed he was talking to Bellator before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the sports world down.

“I’ve been laying low a lot lately because my wife was getting through her masters degree. Before quarantine hit, I was talking to Bellator and seeing what interest was there,” he revealed.

In his career, Gray Maynard has fought the who’s who of the sport. He has the legendary trilogy with Frankie Edgar where they are 1-1-1. Maynard has also shared the Octagon with the likes of Jim Miller, Nate Diaz, Kenny Florian, and Clay Guida among others. He has had a phenomenal career, but he hopes it doesn’t end there.

For Maynard, he says he still wants to fight Edgar for the fourth time before his retires from MMA.

“The Edgar fourth fight. He is a legend and we are 1-1-1. He dropped down to 145 and now is going to 135,” he explained. “I have fought at 145 but I don’t think he would ever get out of the UFC and I don’t want to fight him in the UFC. It would always be a great fight. I could never fight in the UFC again.”

Edgar vs. Maynard 4 would be a very interesting fight. But, as Maynard says, the chances of Edgar getting out of the UFC is slim to none. So, it seems unlikely the two will meet for the fourth time.

Would you like to see Gray Maynard vs. Frankie Edgar 4?