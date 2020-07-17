Pro fighters make their picks for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 2, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez are having an immediate rematch for the vacant flyweight title. Heading into the fight, the Brazilian, Figueiredo, is a -225 favorite while the American is a +175 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of the fighters believe Benavidez will finally become a UFC champion and beat Figueiredo in the rematch.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2:

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m rooting for Joe, he is a longtime friend. In that first fight, he had everything going for him until the headbutt. Tables turned because of that. Joe has done everything in this game and will get the belt here. He deserves to be a UFC champion more than anyone.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: It’s Benavidez’s time. He is a great fighter and will make the adjustments and get the job done.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: That is a tough one but I have to go with Joe B. He has been in the game for a long time and I train with him a lot and he’s ready to get that belt.

Khama Worthy, UFC lightweight: I like Benavidez but I don’t see him being able to beat Figueiredo. I think Figueiredo will be able to beat Benavidez again and get the flyweight belt.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Joseph Benavidez. If Figueiredo makes weight, it will impact him. Benavidez is the more technical fighter and I think he wins 9 times out of 10 and the first fight was the one he loses.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Benavidez better come out with a new game plan and I think he will. He will finally become a UFC champ.

Justin Jaynes, UFC welterweight: Benavidez. I have Joe all way, he is too unorthodox and too unpredictable. He is too fast and will make the changes needed. He will finally become a UFC champion.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Man, I have to go with my boy Joe B. I met him when I was on TUF and we kicked it off great. Joe has put so much work into this camp and this rematch and it’s his time to finally be a UFC champion. He deserves it more than anybody. The headbutt was probably Joe’s fault but it was a freak accident that changed the entire fight. Without that headbutt, it probably is a different fight.

