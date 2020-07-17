Nate Diaz will “definitely” fight again, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White says that welterweight superstar Nate Diaz will “definitely” fight again inside the Octagon, though he doesn’t know when exactly.

Diaz is one of the biggest superstars in the UFC but he hasn’t fought since November 2019 when he lost via TKO (doctor stoppage) to Jorge Masvidal in a battle for the first-ever UFC BMF title. There have been rumblings of a potential rematch between Diaz and Masvidal, as well as a potential trilogy fight between Diaz and rival Conor McGregor, but so far nothing has been booked and the Stockton native continues to sit on the sidelines.

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White said that while he doesn’t know when Diaz will fight again he said he “definitely” expects the superstar to step into the Octagon again.

“Oh, definitely. Definitely. I think Nate will fight (in the UFC) again,” White said about a potential return for Diaz.

Though Diaz is coming off of the loss to Masvidal, he isn’t far removed from picking up a dominant decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 last August. But for Diaz, it’s never been about wins and losses. He’s the kind of fighter who could lose several fights in a row but fans will continue to pay their hard-earned money to watch him fight in the Octagon.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what could be next for Diaz. The fights against Masvidal and McGregor are certainly still out there, or he could fight someone else in the top-15 at either 170lbs or 155lbs. Despite losing the fight to Masvidal via TKO, Diaz is still one of the most popular fighters in the game today and fans are itching to watch him step into the Octagon again and do his thing.

Who do you want to see Nate Diaz fight next?