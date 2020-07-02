In third UFC stint, Julian Erosa’s plan is “to be like Gaethje, where win or lose I put on exciting fights”

Julian Erosa wants to be known as a fan-favorite, where win or lose, he takes home a $50,000 Performance on the Night bonus.

At UFC on ESPN 12, Erosa returned to the UFC for the third time to take on the undefeated Sean Woodson. For “Juicy J” after he was cut for the second time by the Las Vegas-based promotion, he didn’t think he’d fight inside the Octagon again.

“I didn’t think I’d be in the UFC after my third loss on my second stint. I sat down with my manager and he asked me what we should do for my future. He asked me if I still wanted to pursue the UFC and I didn’t even think they’d let me back in,” Erosa explained to BJPENN.com. “I thought for sure they wouldn’t bring me back again. He told me he thought it was a possibility. Sean Shelby enjoyed my last fight until I got knocked out and they enjoyed my UFC fights, my manager said. So, he didn’t think it was out of the picture to get back in. I think the pandemic and being local helped me get back in.”

His return fight was not going to be an easy one as he was taking on Woodson, where Erosa was the biggest underdog on the card. Yet, the Xtreme Couture product pulled off a massive upset where he submitted Woodson by D’Arce choke.

The win shocked many, expect for Erosa and his team as he told his wife and coaches before he walked out, he would submit Woodson by D’Arce.

“I’ve always had a pretty decent D’Arce choke, I’ve been choking everyone in the gym. So, I knew his ground game wouldn’t be as good as mine. I’ve had so many more years on the mat so I knew I was going to be better. For me, I knew if I got ahold of his neck I would D’Arce him. I told my wife and my coaches I will finish this fight by D’Arce,” he explained. “In between the second and third, I thought it was 1-1 and momentum was with me. I knew if I didn’t finish I could get the decision but I got dropped and then I realized I had to finish. So, I think got ahold of him and then worked my way to the neck and sure enough the D’Arce presented itself and it was super tight and I knew he wasn’t going out.”

Following the win, Julian Erosa says he wants to return in September and doesn’t have anyone in mind. Instead, all Juicy J wants is to be known as a fan-favorite and an exciting fighter.

So, his goal in his third UFC stint is simple. Be known as the Justin Gaethje of the featherweight division.

“In the featherweight division, there is a lot of guys that I would like to fight. Not for disrespectful reasons, I just want to put on a show with them. Making bonuses is what I am interested in. I want to be a fan-favorite,” Erosa said. “I’d rather win the performance bonus and lose then barely winning and being known as a boring fighter. I want to be like Gaethje where win or lose I put on exciting fights.”

After his UFC on ESPN 12 fight, Julian Erosa is on his way to being just that.

Who do you think should be next for Julian Erosa.