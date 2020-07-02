After another upset win, Khama Worthy eyes “war” with Ottman Azaitar

Khama Worthy is now 2-0 inside the Octagon with both wins being upsets.

In his UFC debut at UFC 241, Worthy took the fight on super short notice and knocked out a highly touted prospect in Devonte Smith. The 33-year-old then pulled off a third-round submission win over Luis Pena at UFC on ESPN 12 where he was another sizeable underdog

For many fans, they were surprised that Worthy was able to submit Pena. Yet, for him, it was no surprise as he knows just how good and underrated he is.

“If you punch a black belt in the face, they turn into a brown belt. You punch a brown belt, they turn into a purple belt. We are not grappling it is a fight and my objective is to split his face open, and I am good at that,” Worthy said to BJPENN.com. “I’m good at making people feel pain. So, no, it wasn’t surprising to get a submission win. But, I don’t look for a submission win. I prefer to knock people unconscious. People give me submission because they are getting their ass beat.”

Following the win, Worthy made it clear he is not chasing the title. Instead, he wants to puts on exciting fights and says he wants a Robbie Lawler-Rory MacDonald type war. Why he wants that is simple.

“If you accept the simple fact that you want those types of fights, when they happen you don’t shit the bed,” he explained. “If you only want to get in and out really fast then all shit goes to hell, the exit pops up and you will take it. Sp, other fighters would mentally check out, I stay mentally in it.”

With Khama Worthy now being 2-0 inside the Octagon, he could very well earn a ranked opponent at lightweight. Yet, the Pittsburgh native isn’t interested in fighting anyone ranked unless he is paid like a ranked fighter.

“I’m good to fight someone who is on the same payroll as I am. I’m not about fighting some guys ranked in the top-10 and he is making $90,000 and I’m making like a quarter of that,” Worthy explained. “When it comes down to it, it is a fistfight and I will get hurt and beat up. The higher-ranked fighters you face, the more damage you will get. So, I need to make proper money according to me.”

So, Worthy already has someone in mind and that is the undefeated Ottman Azaitar. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 249 on April 18 before the event was canceled. So, Worthy wants to make that fight happen.

If the two do meet, Worthy expects it will be sometime in August and knows it will be a war and a fan-friendly fight.

“I want to fight Ottman Azaitar. He is 12-0 with 11 finishes. That is the fight you want. I hope it can happen in August. We put an awesome game plan together for nine weeks and didn’t get to execute it,” he concluded. “He trains with Khabib so let’s go that is the fight I want. It’s not about my career, it’s more the fighter in me that wants Ottman. I just want to fight and I know Ottman is going to come right at me and it will be a war.”

Would you be interested in seeing Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar?