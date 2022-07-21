Sean Strickland says he is still trying to shake off his KO loss to Alex Pereira: “I might start drinking a bit, live under a f**king bridge”

Sean Strickland has said he is still trying to shake off his KO loss to Alex Pereira.

The two middleweights entered the Octagon on July 2nd at UFC 276. Strickland (25-4 MMA) was knocked out at 2:36 of the first round by Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA).

The 31-year-old Strickland came into UFC 276 on a six-fight winning streak and many believed with a win over Alex Pereira, it could put him in a title conversation with Israel Adesanya. That was not to be the case.

In speaking on ‘The Schmo and The Pro’, Sean Strickland had this to say about recovering from his recent loss to Alex Pereira:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m going through some hard f**king times man, if you see the beard, the hair, you know. I might start doing drugs, I might start drinking a little bit, live under a f**king bridge. That’s kinda how I feel right now.”

Discussing an Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya match-up, Sean Strickland told ‘The Schmo‘:

“Let me tell you something: Just because you can fight doesn’t mean you’re not a b*tch. Don’t forget that. Ask that to Izzy. Just because you can fight, don’t mean you’re not a b*tch. And I think Izzy’s gonna beat Alex. I think Izzy’s gonna stand there, and Izzy’s gonna bounce around and outpoint Alex for five rounds, and we’re all gonna say Izzy’s the best in the world. Doesn’t change the fact that he’s a b*tch.”

Sean Strickland continued:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He’s gonna float around and win. But at the end of the day, no one remembers how you win; they just remember that you win. So even though he’s gonna f*cking dance around on his little twinkle toes, he’s still gonna win. I hope he doesn’t, but I still think he’s gonna win.”

“F**king Izzy.”

The UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) has only 1 loss to his name which came in March of 2021 at UFC 259 against Jan Blanchowicz (29-9 MMA) via unanimous decision.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has a history with Alex Pereira in kickboxing. The two previously met twice with Pereira winning both times, one by unanimous decision and one by knockout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think of Sean Strickland’s comments about dealing with his loss at UFC 276? Would you like to see Adesanya vs Pereira in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!