Pro fighters make their picks for Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 11, aka UFC Vegas 3, Curtis Blaydes looks to extend his winning streak when he battles perennial contender, Alexander Volkov. Heading into the fight, Blaydes is a -380 favorite while the Russian is a +290 underdog. Some sportsbooks have the American wrestler as big as a -490 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. It is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, but the pros are with the odds as the majority think Blaydes’ wrestling will be too much for Volkov.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov:

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: I see Curtis Blaydes, he’s a big powerful guy where I think he can take Volkov down and grind him out for a TKO or decision. Volkov will have to use the reach and stay on the outside and use the jab and push kicks to possibly catch Blaydes. But, I don’t see that happening and I think Blaydes will get the win.

Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight: I got my boy Curtis Blaydes. Big Curt will get it done using his wrestling and striking to beat Volkov.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think Blaydes will get the win.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: Curtis Blaydes all day.

Maurice Greene, UFC heavyweight: Come on man I am going with my boy Curtis Blaydes all day. Who is going to stop Curtis? Who will stop his ground and pound and takedowns? No one wrestles like him.

Gray Maynard, former UFC lightweight: I think Curtis Blaydes. He is really good. His wrestling will be the difference.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I see Alexander Volkov using his size and footwork to keep Blaydes at distance and piece him up with his striking. Blaydes will get desperate as the fight goes on and getting TKO’d in the third or fourth round.

***

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Josh Emmett, Sean O’Malley, Jim Miller, Ian Heinisch, Maurice Greene, Gray Maynard

Fighters picking Alexander Volkov: Steven Peterson

Who do you think wins the UFC on ESPN 11 main event between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov? Let us know in the comment section.