Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

In the main event of UFC Paris, a heavyweight bout between top contenders goes down as Ciryl Gane takes on Tai Tuivasa. Heading into the fight, Gane is a massive -530 favorite while the Aussie is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Heading into the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards Gane getting it done but some think Tuivasa can keep his streak going with another surprise KO.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I’m going to go with Tuivasa he seems on a roll and everyone counts him out.

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Oh, man that’s a terrible matchup for Tuivasa so I think Gane gets it done at home.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Gane will manage his distance too well and just pick apart Tuivasa and either win a decision or get the finish.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: It is such a funny thing, with heavyweights like that, it could be a boring fight even though people are expecting a KO. If Gane can’t take him down and control him, I think Tuivasa can land that shot and get the KO. I’ll say Tuivasa as I think he can land the shot.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That’s going to be an interesting fight. Honestly, I don’t think Tuivasa can touch Gane. Gane went five rounds with Ngannou without getting knocked out, and Francis was barely touching him until he got the takedowns. Tai has looked fantastic as of late and has the KO power but I don’t think he can KO Gane so I think Gane gets it done at home.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think it’s got to be Gane. He did make some mistakes against Ngannou but will get a late stoppage.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Man, I love Tuivasa fight as it’s always action-packed. Gane is super technical but I think Tuivasa rushes him and lands something big.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: That’s a tough fight because they both have power but Gane is more technical and will get a decision or late stoppage.

Darian Weeks. UFC welterweight: I’m going with Tuivasa by KO.

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: Stephen Thompson, Terrance McKinney, Bryan Battle, Chad Anheliger, Damon Jackson

Fighters picking Tai Tuivasa: Geoff Neal, Julian Erosa, Tyson Nam, Darian Weeks

