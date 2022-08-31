UFC legend Donald Cerrone featured in new “Project Legion” movie trailer (Video)

UFC legend Donald Cerrone is being featured in a new ‘Project Legion’ movie trailer.

The 39 year old Cerrone, (36-17 MMA), who announced his retirement after July’s UFC 276 event, will return to the big screen this coming Fall.

The welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone vs Jim Miller (35-16 MMA) took place on July 2nd of this year at UFC 276. The outcome was Miller defeating ‘Cowboy’ via a second-round guillotine choke.

Speaking to Joe Rogan after the fight, Cerrone said:

“I don’t love it anymore. It’s hard for me to get up, and this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I mean, I’m not complaining or anything but I just don’t love it anymore. I’m going to be a movie star, baby, so it’s time to bow out.”

True to his word, Donald Cerrone will appear in the movie ‘Project Legion’ which debuts in select theater’s on October 7th and will be available on-demand and digitally on October 11th of this year.

‘Project Legion’ is based on a young man trapped in his apartment with a swarm of demons outside his door and he must find a way to survive the night and escape from apartment 213.

The fighter-turned-actor has the lead role in the film where he will be battling zombie-like creatures on the big screen.

Cerrone previously had a minor role in ‘Terror on the Prairie’, a film about a pioneering family who fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly-built farm on the plains of Montana. The MMA legend has also appeared in movies such as ‘The Equalizer 2’ and ‘Spenser Confidential’.

Will you be going to the theatre to watch Donald Cerrone in his starring role in ‘Project Legion’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

